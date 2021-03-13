Last week we couldn’t resist the nice, sunny weather and we ditched the skis and went rock climbing west of American Falls.
It turned out not to be an original idea.
We drove to a place called Teddy Bear Cove not far off the Lake Channel Road west of American Falls Reservoir and not far from nearby beet, corn and spud fields.
When we walked to the climbing cliffs there were already more than a dozen other climbers at the walls. There also were perhaps a dozen ATV and dirt bikers zooming around the sand-filled cove between the rock walls. Because of the nature of the surrounding rock walls, the noise seems amplified, echoing back and forth.
I had high hopes for the weather. Although it was perhaps 45 degrees, the sun was nice for the first hour, but then clouds moved in and a chilly breeze picked up. Despite the chill, we wore ourselves out on the scores of bolted sport climbs.
We were at an area where the walls are called Head Wall, JR’s Place and Send Town. In this area, most of the routes are in the 5.10 to 5.11 range with several 5.9s and a few 5.8s and 5.12s (for those of you who know what number ratings mean). Teddy Bear Cove does have walls farther south and east — perhaps an extra 10 minutes of walking — that offer several more easy climbs in the 5.7 to 5.8 range.
The climbs in this area require about 8 to 12 quickdraws and must be led. The nice difference about these routes from most areas is these routes use sport hooks at the top anchors — that is usually one hook and one carabiner. This makes for quick lowering and no scary “cleaning” of the anchors.
If you plan to have other climbers top rope the route after the route has been led, the proper thing to do is top rope through your own gear, such as your own quickdraws. This saves wear on the anchors over time and expensive and time consuming replacement of anchors.
Another nice feature of the routes at Teddy Bear Cove is that almost all of them have small metal tags at the base of each climb announcing the name and rating. Most of the ratings are fairly broad with no “a” “b” “c” or “d” appended after the number rating.
Knowing some of the guys who put up these routes and spent time and money developing this wonderful resource, I’m convinced they have a serious rock ’n’ roll addiction. Many of the route names are from titles or famous lines of classic rock songs. Occasionally, I couldn’t help humming the tune as I climbed.
Spring is an ideal time to visit this area, whether to climb, hike or blast around on your ATV. Once the temperatures start climbing into the high 60s and 70s, this desert land becomes an oven and you’ll be chasing shade. There are some rock walls that are in the shade for the first half of the day. On our recent visit, there was still lingering snow in the shady areas.
In the coming weeks, I’ll feature a few other areas worthy of early spring visits.