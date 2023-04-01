With a surprising nimbleness, the gray squirrel snatched up the proffered cracker from a tourist and plopped down in front of everyone to eat it. With considerable skill, it used its forepaws to hold and turn the treat. Not bad, I thought, for a critter without opposable thumbs.
Without a doubt, opposable thumbs garner most of the hype when talking about fingers, and even toes, in some primates. Any animal lucky enough to have opposable thumbs, even rudimentary ones or pseudo-thumbs, has a distinct advantage. That isn’t to say, however, that fingers and toes on other animals are useless. Animals have found many ways to use their fingers and toes and even have specific adaptations where fingers, toes or both serve them in very special ways.
What is the difference, or is there one, between fingers and toes? That depends. For humans, fingers are on our hands and toes are on our feet. In English, we further complicate things by suggesting that two of our fingers, our thumbs, are different. Thus, we could say that we have eight fingers, two thumbs and 10 toes despite the saying that a clumsy person is “all thumbs.” In some other languages, there is no word for “toes,” so a person has 20 fingers. In French, the toes are called “doigts de pied” or “fingers of the foot.”
In English, we are stuck with fingers and toes, though. Just imagine the confusion and mental image when suggesting that someone has 20 fingers or has fingers on their foot or toes on their hand. Perhaps we could simplify everything and refer to them in the clinical fashion of a biologist and just call them all digits.
Not all animals have hands. Most beasts are four-footed, meaning that they don’t have the equivalent of hands, but rather four feet of similar configuration. Moose and other members of the deer family come to mind as do horses, dogs, cats, rabbits, lizards, turtles and a host of other creatures. As a general rule, four-footed animals don’t use their feet for anything other than locomotion. There are a lot of exceptions to that which I will try to address.
For humans, fingers have three joints, and toes have only two, and fingers are generally more tactile — or more sensitive to touch and possess significantly more dexterity, although some of this could be cultural as there are many stories of people without fingers learning to use their toes quite skillfully. This may or may not be the case for other animals; there is just a tremendous amount of variation. In general, animals, like the squirrel, that use their forward feet as hands are more dexterous. Raccoons, bears, cats and many rodents walk on four feet yet use their forepaws as hands to varying degrees as aids to foraging.
For many animals, fingers and toes have become highly modified to serve a specific purpose. Dogs, cats and birds actually walk on the tips of their toes, and the heel is far up the leg. Some toe bones, or phalanges, are elongated and the animal actually walks on the distal and intermediate phalanges — two bone segments make contact with the ground — like a human walking on the balls of their feet. This is called digitigrade locomotion.
This is a similar configuration for cloven-hoofed animals, such as cattle, sheep and deer. However, they walk not on the human equivalent of the balls of the feet, but rather like a ballet dancer on the tips of their toes. Their hooves are actually the toenails of two toes. The remaining toes have atrophied.
Animals like horses take this one step further, being reduced to a single toe. Their hoof is the toenail of a single toe. Both two and single-toed locomotion is called unguligrade.
Hand and foot modifications have taken animal diversity in some amazing directions. More on that next time.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.