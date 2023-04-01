With a surprising nimbleness, the gray squirrel snatched up the proffered cracker from a tourist and plopped down in front of everyone to eat it. With considerable skill, it used its forepaws to hold and turn the treat. Not bad, I thought, for a critter without opposable thumbs.

Without a doubt, opposable thumbs garner most of the hype when talking about fingers, and even toes, in some primates. Any animal lucky enough to have opposable thumbs, even rudimentary ones or pseudo-thumbs, has a distinct advantage. That isn’t to say, however, that fingers and toes on other animals are useless. Animals have found many ways to use their fingers and toes and even have specific adaptations where fingers, toes or both serve them in very special ways.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

