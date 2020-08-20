I sat in the doctor’s examination room more than a week ago waiting for the news.
A physician's assistant entered in.
“We’ve looked over your X-rays and nothing’s broken, just normal wear and tear for an active person at your age,” the PA said.
I was at the Urgent Care to have my shoulder checked over. It hurt like there was a knife jabbed in the joint. Earlier that morning, I crashed on my road bike and smacked it hard.
The bike was easy to mend after a few days. The parts were ordered and a bent-up saddle and crunched derailleur were replaced. I, on the other hand, would take more time to heal.
“Take it easy, ice it and take some anti-inflammatories. You should be feeling better in seven to 10 days,” the PA promised.
A couple of days later my shoulder continued to hurt like the devil himself was sitting on it jabbing it with his pitch fork. Bright purple bruises appeared on my lower back the size of a large tarantula. Oh yeah, I hit my back too, the bruises reminded me. And there was a bit of road rash on my knee and elbow. It’s funny how one pain causes you to ignore the others injuries.
Lying on the couch with the ice pack in the right place, my pillows tucked just right, and having just taken a few ibuprofen pills, the pain would magically disappear. “Not so bad,” I’d get to thinking.
Then I’d smell my sweetheart’s freshly baked cookies. Got to get one of those! Resistance is futile. But as soon as I’d move, the pain would return like a hammer blow. Yikes! The cookies were totally worth it.
Defeatist thoughts would pass through mind during the healing time. Lying on the couch was no way to be preparing for the Logan to Jackson race coming in mid September. And what about those rock climbing classes you’re supposed to teach at the climbing gym this week? (I’ll tell them: Do as I say, not as I can’t do)
Because my touring bike was at the shop getting a pedal/crank worked on, for a few days I was down to a beat up old mountain bike I found in the garage and dusted off. It felt agonizingly slow, but a grind up Sunnyside Hill on fat tires filled the need for a workout. The legs still worked, despite an achy-breaky shoulder. I did that two mornings in a row before my road bike was repaired. I decided that mountain bikes are cool, but I have a need for speed.
Now that my road bike is restored back to its old self, I’ve noticed that my shoulder is slowly feeling a little better each day. Riding doesn’t hurt too much and the not-stop ache has been replaced with the occasional sharp, nasty pain. I’m always impressed with the healing power of the human body.
As I tell people about the experience, I get a funny reaction from some. “You must be getting old,” they say.
Why is it when you hurt yourself as a youngster, “you’re foolish,” but “you’re getting old” when you hurt yourself at my age?
“You are old,” my wife tells me sweetly. “Look in the mirror.”