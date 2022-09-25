The final few miles of last Saturday’s 50-mile bike ride with friends were so fun that I was starting to giggle.
We were riding toward Victor from Teton Pass on the newly minted asphalt pathway, and it turned into an amusement park ride zooming mostly downhill with flowing twists and turns, nice rollers and speed. Camille in our group shouted: “Wahoo! Makes you feel like a kid again.” Everyone had smiles on their faces.
“That’s a kick in the pants!” I said.
The pathway spit us out onto a low-traffic, Old Jackson Highway which turned into Agate Avenue and led back to our vehicles parked in downtown Victor.
Our ride for the day was to start in Victor and ride over Teton Pass down to Jackson, Wyoming, then return. The route would be about 50 miles and 4,500 feet of elevation gained and lost.
We left Victor a little before 8 a.m. and rode to the new pathway that starts next to the Mike Harris campground/trailhead. Going east (uphill) on the new pathway isn’t nearly as fun, but it does keep you off the highway for a distance. The pathway is on the north side of the highway, and we accessed the eastbound side via a pathway tunnel that ends at the Trail Creek Campground entrance.
From this point, we rode the shoulder of the highway to the top of Teton Pass. For the most part, the shoulder is adequate, but occasionally sand and gravel or other debris would push us out into the roadway. The “Idaho” side of Teton Pass didn’t seem as steep — mostly 7% grades. It felt a lot like riding to the top of Sunnyside Road in the Ammon foothills, only much busier.
We had to pause occasionally to manage the chilly temperatures — shedding layers as we chugged uphill and putting them back on when we reached the top.
After a few snacks and photos at Teton Pass, we rode down the highway to the town of Wilson, Wyoming. This section of highway is a bit steeper, perhaps 11% in places, and I was going so fast that no vehicles passed me on the way down. I think I topped out at about 48 mph. But with speed comes windchill. By the time we stopped at the gas station/convenience store in Wilson, I was shivering. The temperature on the other side of the Tetons was still in the mid-40s.
From Wilson, we picked up another bike path and rode into Jackson. We refueled on hot cocoa, donuts and other snacks at the fancy Albertsons until we felt warmed up.
From Jackson, we rode back on the pathway to Wilson and to the trailhead of the Old Teton Pass Highway. The good folks in Jackson Hole have repaved the old highway that leads to the top of the pass. We could have taken this road down from the pass, but it is extra steep and full of hairpin turns causing you to ride your brakes most of the way down.
Going up the old highway pathway is a grinder. Some stretches are steeper than 13%, and when the road drops to 6% or 7% grade, it feels nice. Stopping is not advised because it’s hard to clip back into your pedals going up the steep grade.
When we gathered at the top of Teton Pass, we took an extended rest, snacks and more photos, including a few tourists handing us their cameras for photos of them with the “Howdy Stranger” sign in the background.
Coming down the highway heading west from Teton Pass seemed to take only minutes. As we zoomed downhill, we caught up with a train of cars held up by a slow-moving rental RV. The rental RV finally pulled off and we could all get off our brakes.
Toward the bottom of the hill was when we left the highway and started riding the gleeful bike path back to Victor.
When we pulled up to our cars we noticed that we had only 49 miles on our bike computers. Being the big kids that we are, we rode for about a half-mile down the bike path that leads from Victor to Driggs, then turned around and rode back to our cars. You know, 49 and a half just won’t do.
We parked our cars in the pathway parking lot on the west side of main street across from Fitzgerald’s Bike shop in Victor.