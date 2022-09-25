The final few miles of last Saturday’s 50-mile bike ride with friends were so fun that I was starting to giggle.

We were riding toward Victor from Teton Pass on the newly minted asphalt pathway, and it turned into an amusement park ride zooming mostly downhill with flowing twists and turns, nice rollers and speed. Camille in our group shouted: “Wahoo! Makes you feel like a kid again.” Everyone had smiles on their faces.

