Don’t put away your walking shoes, mountain bike or outside rock climbing gear just yet.
While there may be snow at the higher elevations, down in the valley and out on the desert, we can still sneak in some play time.
On Saturday, I joined some friends on the desert basalt cliffs west of American Falls. The weather was nearly perfect. It actually started getting too warm in the full sun. Even though the air temperature might be in the 40s, the reflective heat from the sun makes it feel 20 degrees warmer.
We arrived about 11:30 a.m. and were wishing we’d driven down an hour earlier to take advantage of more of the nice weather. We climbed in the Teddy Bear Cove area near Massacre Rocks. I tell people that as long as the sun is shinning and the roads are not snowed in, the area is perfectly climbable. We climbed about a half-dozen pitches before having to hustle home for other obligations.
Other areas worth rock climbing when the sun is shining include Ross Park (Sunny Side), The Playground along the Blackfoot River, Pointless crag, South Park crag, Midget Widget and Box Canyon near Howe. For more information on these and other areas, pick up a copy of the guidebook “Eastern Idaho Sweet Spots.”
The shining sun thing works for other activities, too. A friend told me he experienced the warmth of reflective sun off the sand dunes west of St. Anthony while fat biking on Saturday. “It was perfect, it was off the hook,” he said.
If you just want to take a hike, most places under 7,000 feet should be good hiking until the next storm passes through. Shadowed areas will probably hold some snow.
This also is a good time to visit Hells Half Acre and Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve.
There are a few upcoming events that should interest some outdoor rec folks.
This Friday evening head over to Fitzgerald’s Bicycles on 17th Street for a presentation on a two-week ride around the Greater Yellowstone area.
On Saturday is the 18th annual Rail Jam at Smith Park in Rexburg starting at 5 p.m. (practice starts at 3 p.m.). Snow gets piled up in the park and ramps and rails are set up for skiers and snowboarders to launch off rails and do tricks. The party is sponsored by Sled Shed in Rexburg. There is a fee to enter, but it’s free to watch.
“It’s a kick off to the winter season,” said Sled Shed co-owner Joe Hill.
Here’s an inside tip just for column readers: Mark Dec. 17 on your calendars for the date when tickets go on sale for the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour showing in Idaho Falls. The best seats for the three-day event are snatched up in the first hour. Remember that different films are shown each night. I hope to have a listing of which films will be shown which nights in the next few weeks.