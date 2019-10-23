I was talking to a friend this week who had been playing in St. George, Utah, since the first of the month. When he left Idaho Falls it was pleasant and warm weather. He returned to frigid fall weather with frost and ice.
“It was like a slap in the face,” he said. “It was so nice down there.”
It got me to thinking about coping with the cold and what works and what doesn’t.
For some reason, I found myself watching one of those overly dramatic survival shows on YouTube where they drop a bunch of people in the middle of the Arctic or Patagonia to see who can last the longest before they nearly bleed, starve or freeze to death. They always play some moody background music when things start to look grim.
One guy slipped and fell into the lake trying to pull out a fish he caught. Clothes soaked and temperatures near freezing, he struggled to get warm and ended up in a hypothermic state. Needless to say, he ended up calling for help and dropping out of the running for hotshot survivalist. As I watched some of the shows, I determined that success depended on good survival strategies and a good bit of luck. Some of the losers got infected wounds, broken bones, impacted fishhooks or nasty cuts that knocked them out of the running. Some appeared to just miss their mommies.
With winter just around the corner, there are some simple ways to continue to enjoy the outdoors and even camp without freezing.
My general rule of thumb is that when the temperatures drop into single digits — that is less than 10 degrees — it stops being fun to be outside. When it’s that cold, you basically spend all of your time managing the cold, and don’t get much playing in.
But let’s suppose that you’re outside and the temps are 15 to 20 degrees. How do you get a good night’s sleep?
Two things you need are a good sleeping bag and an insulating mattress. In the winter, I like to have two mattresses: A closed-cell foam pad and an air mattress on top. These protect me from the cold ground that can sap your heat.
Sleeping bag heat ratings are often a very loose guideline. There aren’t any real ratings standards that all the manufacturers follow. Stick with some known brands and buy bags that are rated 10 to 20 degrees warmer than you think you’ll need, especially if you are a cold sleeper and plan to do some winter camping. Better-known brands tend to be more accurate with their ratings. As with most gear, the higher quality, lightweight items cost more.
To add some warmth to your sleeping set up, wear long johns, a beanie or even fleece tops and bottoms. The general idea is that thickness equals warmth. Don’t forget a pillow.
If it’s going to be a particularly chilly night, fill a Nalgene bottle with boiling water and throw it into your sleeping bag. It works wonders. I showed a friend the magic of a hot water bottle in her bag and she was ecstatic.
“It was a game-changer for me,” she said. “Now I do it every time I sleep out.”
Lastly, drinking hot drinks before you tuck in will help you warm up, but be careful, you may be forced to make a potty run in the middle of the night.