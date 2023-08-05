I didn’t see the text from my friend until Monday morning. He wanted to go hiking somewhere in the Tetons that morning and I called to say, “Sorry, missed the text.”
“You still want to go?” he said.
“Sure, let’s do it.”
So my friend Joe, my sweetheart and I took off a bit later in the morning and drove to Teton Canyon east of Driggs.
The trailhead parking lots at the end of the road were about half full. Three other vehicles showed up while we were getting our stuff together. Some eager-looking folks headed up the Face Trail to hike to the top of Table Rock Mountain. Others headed down the South Teton Canyon Trail. Our goal was to hike to the top of the Devils Stairs, then drive over to Jackson Hole, Wyoming to see a concert.
We were about 100 yards down the trail when we jumped off the path to let a long train of horses go by carrying Forest Service folks and large packs.
The trail is basically flat for the first mile as it follows Teton Creek through thick forest. After about half a mile, you cross the creek on a footbridge. In this neighborhood, we stopped to talk with a rock climber who was rappelling off a tall granite block near the trail on the left side. This small crag is called Waterfall Wall. He was setting up a top rope to climb one of the several bolted climbs on the small crag. On closer inspection, we saw that most of these climbs are hard to harder to very hard. The crag offers about 15 routes — some are bolted and others are traditional climbs.
Seeing the crag inspired me to invite some friends to return later that week and climb at another nearby crag called the Shady Wall.
The trail continues through forest and a few open areas that are in obvious avalanche paths. These avalanche paths keep mature trees from growing much higher than bushes. In these open areas, the wildflowers were putting on a show. On past trips along this trail, I’ve seen moose browsing in the willow patches along the creek.
At 2.8 miles from the trailhead, you come to a trail junction. If you continue hiking up the canyon along the creek, you will come to Alaska Basin — one of the prettiest places in the Tetons. We headed up the Devils Stairs trail (hang a right) and began to climb up the side of the canyon. The trail switchbacks up the side of the canyon and gets the heart and lungs engaged. The higher you go, the better the views become.
During this hike, we had two things to contend with: Biting flies and intermittent rain showers. At one point, we stopped briefly under a mature fir tree to share protection from the rain with another group of four hikers taking refuge. Passing clouds would sprinkle a bit, then move along. Pausing under trees gave us a handy excuse to stop and catch our breath. We never worried that the rain would come to stay.
The biting flies were much more persistent than the rain. Undeterred by bug repellent, only a smack on the back for their tenacious efforts seemed to get them to stop drilling holes in our skin.
At the top of Devils Stairs, the trail comes to a long shelf that parallels the bottom of the canyon below. The shelf trail leads to the top of the canyon where it intersects with the Teton Crest Trail and provides several options for different destinations. For a long day hike, you can hike into Alaska Basin and back down the canyon to the start or you can access other routes for fun up and over possibilities.
We ate lunch on the shelf and returned back the way we came to make our concert appointment at Teton Village in Jackson Hole.
On Saturday, my sweetheart and I returned to the Table Rock Mountain trailhead in the afternoon and hiked to the Shady Wall climbing area.
The Shady Wall is on the south side of the canyon (the shady side) a few hundred yards from the Teton Canyon Campground. Getting to it can be a little tricky. You follow an unmarked trail next to campsite number 8. The trail takes you south to cross Teton Creek (and its tributaries) three times. If you have good balance, you can cross the streams walking across fallen log bridges. Otherwise, you can get your feet wet up to your shins, wading across.
The destination features a tall, steep granite wall with routes rated from 5.9 (challenging) to 5.13 (super darn hard). Remember that folks rating Teton rock climbs tend to sandbag a little and ratings feel a bit harder. We climbed a couple of 5.10s and got worked on a 5.11. Most of the routes are rated 5.11 and harder. There is a guide to these routes in the book “Eastern Idaho Sweet Spots.”
The wall features close to 30 routes with some being traditional protection and a few being mixed traditional and sport climbs. The setting is beautiful, and despite the afternoon heat, the shade felt wonderful. It’s a nice summer destination.
