The spring black bear drawing is complete, and the results have been posted through Fish and Game’s licensing system. Hunters who already have an account can check to see if they drew controlled hunt tags for spring black bear at https://idfg.huntfishidaho.net/login.
Those without an online license system account can get step-by-step instructions on the Controlled Hunt Results web page.
Hunters whose names were drawn can also buy the tag through the online license system. The tag will be mailed to them after purchase.
Hunters who were successful in the draw will still receive a notification cards by mail by March 10, however, it is the responsibility of hunters to find out whether their names were drawn in these hunts. Those who do not have access to the internet can either wait to receive their notification card, or visit a Fish and Game license vendor to determine draw status.
Hunters who already have a general season bear tag may exchange their general season bear tag for the appropriate controlled hunt tag. Alternatively, they may keep their general season bear tag and purchase a controlled hunt bear tag. Any exchanges of tags must be completed at an Idaho Fish and Game office.