The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has begun its May fish stocking in the Upper Snake Region.
This month’s scheduled stocking includes 113,601 fish, an increase of 47,851 from May 2021. All scheduled 2022 fish stocking events are releasing rainbow trout with the exception of Ririe Reservoir, which will receive 3,600 tiger trout in addition to 18,000 rainbows.
Ongoing drought conditions are driving the earlier stocking dates, Upper Snake Regional Fish Manager Brett High said in an email. With 34 of 44 counties included in Gov. Brad Little’s April drought declaration, it’s no surprise that eastern Idaho is seeing drought-related changes.
Locations driving this month’s stocking increase include Ashton Reservoir with 38,751 trout and Ririe Reservoir. Horseshoe Lake and Teardrop Lake also are scheduled to be stocked the week of May 30, which is earlier than the typical first release occurring mid-June or early July, with 2,000 and 800 fish respectively.
“We also took advantage of some available hatchery fish and added a few stocking events/locations including West Camas Creek (1,250), Cottonwood Creek (250) and an additional 1,200 into the Snake River at John’s Hole,” High said.
Fish stocking occurs April through September with May historically being the busiest month with the Memorial Day weekend serving as the unofficial kick off to the summer camping and fishing season and an increase in anglers taking advantage of the warming weather.
The main reason fish are stocked is to improve catch rates, and anglers play an important part with the “Tag You’re It” program which records information from anglers after a tagged catch has occurred. The online survey includes questions about the location of the catch, type of fish and allows individuals to rate the overall experience and quality of the hatchery-raised release.
High said Fish and Game also uses a number of other methods to monitor fish populations, including creel surveys, zooplankton productivity levels, projected water levels, harvest rates, catch-and-release rates and historic stocking levels to determine when and where to stock fish. Testing locations are rotated annually and the number of locations assessed depends upon the given year’s workload and time availability.
The stocking schedule is tentative, dependent on weather and water conditions or staffing constraints. The current schedule can be viewed at idfg.idaho.gov/fish/stocking. The website also hosts the Idaho Fish Planner, idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingPlanner, which includes regional fisheries managers’ recommendations for waters that have reasonable access and accommodations. Anglers may also review rules and regulations and search for information by water location.