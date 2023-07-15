About 18 miles or so into the Cache Valley (Utah) Gran Fondo 104-mile bike race, I found myself riding with a couple of familiar faces.

One was Tami Cole and the other was Jeff Banks, both from the Idaho Falls area. It was fortuitous because we helped each other drafting and pulling each other along and saving energy (and they kept things moving fast).


Jerry Painter can be reached at jerrypainter00@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.