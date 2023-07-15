About 18 miles or so into the Cache Valley (Utah) Gran Fondo 104-mile bike race, I found myself riding with a couple of familiar faces.
One was Tami Cole and the other was Jeff Banks, both from the Idaho Falls area. It was fortuitous because we helped each other drafting and pulling each other along and saving energy (and they kept things moving fast).
On the back of Tami’s white socks were the words “Hell yeah!” After each of her turns pulling on the front of the group, Jeff Banks would shout, “Hell yeah!” instead of the more traditional, “Thanks,” or, “Nice pull.”
The evening before the ride/race at Al’s Sporting Goods in Logan, Utah, I got the traditional packet containing my event T-shirt, race number and a timing chip. The timing chip of course meant that now I had to try hard — no messing around and hanging out for extra snacks at the feed stations along the way.
The event is one of Utah’s premier road cycling rides, attracting more than 1,600 participants. There are 35, 50, 76 and 104-mile courses. The 76 and 104-mile courses are also used as qualifiers for a national gran fondo championship race held in Maryland later in the year. The two longer distances are the most popular.
The 104-mile course leaves Logan and heads north on paved back roads through Weston and over a 10-mile hill to Malad. From Malad, the course turns south on a frontage road (next to Interstate 15) and turns east back to Logan.
The course covers some beautiful scenery in that part of Utah and Idaho. I especially like the long hill north of Weston and the ride back down the other side. My bike computer said I hit a top speed of 47 mph. My overall average speed was roughly 19 mph.
My brother Tim of Eagle Mountain, Utah, joined me at the starting line at 6 a.m., but he is still coming back from a massive crash he had last year putting him in the hospital. His bald head now sports an impressive permanent dent.
My goal every year is to finish as close to five hours as possible, but there’s this nasty 5-mile long hill starting about mile 83 that seems to empty the tank and force me into “barely hanging on mode.” I was thankful to be with a group that didn’t yell at me for not taking all my turns pulling at the front. The last hill goes over a busy highway when a headwind is picking up and the temperatures are climbing. It’s a rough combination. After this hill, I felt a twinge in my right quad muscle warning me to ride at pace (no big efforts) and continue consuming electrolytes.
At the end of the ride, participants are given a medal, a meal ticket and an icy wet cloth to wrap around their head. Temperatures were edging up to 90 degrees. Some folks with iron stomachs head straight to the food booths. I sat in the shade and waited for my brother to show up and my appetite to return. Both usually take an hour or two.
Eastern Idaho was represented in the winner circles of the various age and distance divisions. Notable winners include Michelle Benson (first place 76-mile female age 50 to 54 division); Melissa Meyers (fifth place 76-mile female age 45-49); Mark Rodel ( third place 104-mile male 45-49); Tami Cole (first place 104-mile female age 50-54); Camille Cope (first place 104-mile female age 55-59).
If you want to dive into all the stats and finishers, go to www.cachegranfondo.com and click on the results tag.
I finished second place in the 104-mile geezer division (64-69 age group). Some dude from Philadelphia came all the way across the country to take first and put me in my place (he crushed me by 40 minutes). The prospects don’t look good for me ever getting a first place because the guy who won the 70-79 age group (a dude from Colorado) had an even faster time than our age group’s winner (maybe if I keep at it until I’m 80).
Someone asked me that since I qualified for the national championship gran fondo race in Maryland if I was planning on going?
“I don’t think I want to spend all that money to go out there and get my butt kicked,” I said. “I can get humiliated on rides right here in Idaho Falls for free.”
The top three places in each division did get a prize. I came away with a new pair of socks. I remind myself I do this for fun and exercise — and the occasional T-shirt and socks.
