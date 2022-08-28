As we rode the tram to the top of Jackson Hole Resort near Wilson, Wyoming several weeks ago, we chatted with a young couple from New York. They were heading out on the Teton Crest trail, with their endpoint being Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park four days hence. Their backpacks were smaller than what I usually carry for a daypack, and I marveled at what they must be leaving behind — items that I likely considered essential for a successful backpacking trip and wondered at what high-tech wizardry their remaining gear must hold.

I thought about that as I stared at, then hefted, the gargantuan backpack that I was about to carry on a whopping 4 1/2 mile, two-night backpacking trip into the Uinta Mountains of Utah last week. While it didn’t weigh what the pack from the previous year did, it was still heavy and was going to make the thousand-foot elevation gain in the first mile and a half a real struggle.

Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

Tags

Recommended for you