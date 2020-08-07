The first few days of riding my bike across western Wyoming last week found my brother and I with nice temperatures. Then someone turned up the thermostat.
We found ourselves with afternoon temperatures climbing into the high 80s and low 90s. We had to employ a strategy I used a few years ago while riding Route 66 across Arizona and New Mexico in June: Get up early and hide in the shade during the afternoon.
During my Route 66 ride, I was on my bike and riding at the crack of dawn. That meant that I was eating breakfast and packing up my gear in the dark. The first few miles could be deliciously chilly, but by 11 a.m., and 30 to 40 miles into the day, it was time to find a shady place to snack and nap. Before continuing on in the early evening.
Here in eastern Idaho, hikers who are early risers can beat the heat with some easy time management. Here’s how it works: Get an alpine start. That means arriving at the trailhead at the crack of dawn and begin hiking into the mountains. As the day progresses, you gain elevation and the temperatures usually stay mild. High in the mountains, temperatures can be up to 20 degrees cooler than on the valley floor.
Pick a route that keeps you high in the mountains most of the day and descending later in the afternoon when temps begin cooling again. By the time you return back at the trailhead, you will have avoided the hottest part of the day.
This strategy works particularly well in the highest mountains, such as the Teton Range, Sawtooth Mountains, Lost River Range or Wind River Range.
One side benefit of early morning hiking is better opportunities to see wildlife. Because you leave early, you’re likely to be the first up the trail. You’ll be the first to encounter the critters before they’re spooked deeper into the forest. Have your camera handy.
On particularly cool mornings, you will want to have a variety of clothes stashed in your pack to pull on or take off depending on the conditions. Things like beanies, gloves, a sun hat, shell jacket, zip-off pant legs, etc., will help you match your garb to the conditions.
I’ve used this strategy several times during “up-and-over" hikes in the Teton Range where we start at dawn on a west side trail and hike over the range to come out on the east side. There are several routes that do this, some only about 15 miles long and others topping 20 miles.