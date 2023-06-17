Just after the Moose, Wyoming entrance gate into Grand Teton National Park, I pedaled my bike up the only “hill” on the pedestrian pathway ride in the park. It was here I met a frustrated woman halfway up the hill, her bike was upside down — wheels up and seat and handlebars on the pavement — like a turtle flipped over on its shell, feet sticking up. Helpless.

“Everything all right?” I asked as I rode past. “You need a hand?”


Jerry Painter can be reached at jerrypainter00@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.