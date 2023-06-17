A cyclist heads north along the bike path in Grand Teton National Park just south of Jenny Lake. The bike paths through the park and into the towns attract hundreds of users each day during the summer.
A cyclist heads north along the bike path in Grand Teton National Park just south of Jenny Lake. The bike paths through the park and into the towns attract hundreds of users each day during the summer.
Just after the Moose, Wyoming entrance gate into Grand Teton National Park, I pedaled my bike up the only “hill” on the pedestrian pathway ride in the park. It was here I met a frustrated woman halfway up the hill, her bike was upside down — wheels up and seat and handlebars on the pavement — like a turtle flipped over on its shell, feet sticking up. Helpless.
“Everything all right?” I asked as I rode past. “You need a hand?”
“Yes, I could use a hand with this bike,” she said. “My chain is stuck.”
I turned around and stopped. Her chain had jumped off the rear gears and was jammed between the gear cassette and wheel.
“It’s a rental bike,” she said. “What do you expect? Guess I better not put it in the lowest gear anymore. I want to take it back.”
I pulled the chain free and she thanked me several times.
June 7 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming was a nearly perfect weather day for a bike ride. I started out in Wilson, Wyoming at the parking lot at the base of the Old Pass Road.
At one point, I entertained notions of starting my bike ride from the top of Teton Pass, but that would mean I would have to end my ride going back up the pass (about 1,500 feet of gain over a few miles) at grades of up to 10%. I opted for a long and pleasant ride instead.
My destination from Wilson was Jenny Lake inside the national park. A bike path leads from Wilson into Jackson, Wyoming over the Snake River and into town. Bike paths continue from town all the way into Grand Teton National Park. Riding these paths are one of the great pleasures of visiting this area.
I decided to avoid Jackson and turned north off of the bike path from Wilson onto Spring Gulch Road before entering town. This bypass road is a gem.
After flowing through rural countryside for several miles on Spring Gulch Road, you cross the Gros Ventre River and pass the Jackson Golf and Tennis Club. Past the golf course, you come to a major intersection and turn right onto Golf Course Road. This road takes you to the Gros Ventre intersection with Highway 191/89. The intersection is a roundabout. At this point, cyclists can jump onto the separated pathway leading north all the way to Jenny Lake.
This pathway also starts out in Jackson, passes the National Elk Refuge and continues on to the national park.
This Spring Gulch Road avoids the congestion of downtown Jackson (and the temptation of whatever is on sale at the Teton Mountaineering shop).
At Jenny Lake, I bought an ice cream sandwich at the general store and ate it while watching tourists zoom about. Topics of conversations I overheard as people passed by were food, sunscreen, bears, riding the boat shuttle across the lake and “which way to the restroom?”
After my ice cream, I rode back to Moose and stopped at Dornan’s for lunch. The “chuck wagon style” restaurant serves buffalo burgers and salads among other things.
From Dornan’s I reversed by ride and returned back to Wilson via the Spring Gulch Road, successfully avoiding Jackson with its congestion and money-sucking stores.
My odometer told me I’d done 59.5 miles, so I had to ride around the parking lot several times to get up to an even 60.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.