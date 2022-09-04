As a conservationist, one word generates negative vibes for me. Thoughtless, human-caused erosion almost always wreaks havoc on the environment, and this is usually the first thing that comes to mind when I hear the word “erosion.”
However, there is another side to erosion, an awesome, creative side. Natural erosion, surface processes that remove soil, rock or dissolved material from one location and transport it to another location where it is deposited, is a normal process, one that has played an incalculable role in the world we see around us today. It is a slow and relentless progression still occurring now. For instance, today, the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee and North Carolina are tree-covered slopes, round-topped and accessible to any hiker. Long ago, though, they were as rugged, steep and tall as the Tetons are today. In the intervening 200 to 300 million years, erosion has carved, shaped, rearranged and smoothed these mountains into their current form.
Many of our national parks, lands of exceptional scenic beauty, are that way because of erosion. When you gaze into the depths of the Grand Canyon, marvel at the spires of Bryce or the hoodoos of Badlands, wander through slot canyons in Canyonlands or admire the sandstone bridges in Arches, these are all a direct result of erosion.
Erosion just doesn’t form national parks, though. Any canyon you care to go hiking in was formed, shaped or deepened through erosion, whether by water, glaciers, wind or all three. And all this soil and rock had to go somewhere, so the valleys that we live in and the soil that we plow up to plant potatoes and alfalfa in are at least partially a result of erosion. Floodplains, deltas and alluvial fans are also built from erosion.
Recently, I stood on a beach in Oregon, marveling at the millions of fist-sized pieces of basalt on the beach. Normally, basalt is rough textured, but these black rocks were small and rounded, polished as smooth as an apple. In time, they will become the sand that lines the rest of the shore, all through the process of erosion.
This same thing happened when Lake Bonneville burst through Red Rock Pass near Preston, Idaho over 15,000 years ago. Huge chunks of basalt were peeled from cliffs near Inkom and within a few miles of tumbling in that incredible surge had become smooth round boulders. These boulders are spread from Pocatello to Marsing, near Nampa, and are called melon gravels.
Erosion unveils as much as it creates. I well recall marveling at a petrified forest near Boulder, Utah along the Burr Trail. The logs of these huge trees were jutting out from the bottom of a tall hill. Millions of years ago, this was a tropical forest. Things changed and the forest died and was slowly covered up until a huge formation, hundreds of feet deep, sat on top of it. Then things changed again and erosion began to eat away at the hills, eventually removing enough of them so that the forest was once again revealed, this time in a geologic rather than a biologic state.
In our personal lives, we face erosion as well. Sometimes, under pressure, character erodes and reveals some of our unsavory personality failings. We may see physical and mental capacities wear away, leaving us seemingly less than we were. But sometimes, as the winds and waves buffet and batter us with their impersonal, cold and relentless power, a magic happens. We find there is granite at our core, ready to be smoothed, polished and shaped instead of destroyed. New talents, strengths, charms and insights are unearthed that would have been forever hidden without the steady exposure to the piercing winds and raging waters of life to expose and perfect them.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.