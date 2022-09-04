As a conservationist, one word generates negative vibes for me. Thoughtless, human-caused erosion almost always wreaks havoc on the environment, and this is usually the first thing that comes to mind when I hear the word “erosion.”

However, there is another side to erosion, an awesome, creative side. Natural erosion, surface processes that remove soil, rock or dissolved material from one location and transport it to another location where it is deposited, is a normal process, one that has played an incalculable role in the world we see around us today. It is a slow and relentless progression still occurring now. For instance, today, the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee and North Carolina are tree-covered slopes, round-topped and accessible to any hiker. Long ago, though, they were as rugged, steep and tall as the Tetons are today. In the intervening 200 to 300 million years, erosion has carved, shaped, rearranged and smoothed these mountains into their current form.

Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

