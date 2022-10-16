I took a chance and spoke English to one of the mermaid-like women swimming near me in the mostly locals-only ocean cove.

Last week, I was snorkeling in a cove with friends in San Carlos, Mexico, in about 10 to 15 feet of water along some rocks and looking at the colorful tropical fish and other sea critters. I was about 50 yards from shore. There were a few other people nearby doing the same.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.