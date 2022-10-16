I took a chance and spoke English to one of the mermaid-like women swimming near me in the mostly locals-only ocean cove.
Last week, I was snorkeling in a cove with friends in San Carlos, Mexico, in about 10 to 15 feet of water along some rocks and looking at the colorful tropical fish and other sea critters. I was about 50 yards from shore. There were a few other people nearby doing the same.
“What are you looking for?” I asked the woman who was wearing a diver’s mask and fins, but no snorkel.
To my delight, the woman answered me back in English. My Spanish is next to nonexistent and runs the risk of sparking an international incident.
“Shells, fish, starfish and things. We saw an octopus.”
“Cool. There’s a lot of things here by the rocks,” I said. “Good Luck.”
“Good luck to you.” And she dove under and was gone like the mythical creature of the sea.
I started putting into my pocket some of the bigger shells I found by diving to the seabed. I promised my sweetheart a souvenir to take back to Idaho. When I got back to shore and examined them more closely, I realized some of the shells were still occupied — tiny legs or other appendages were hanging out. I threw the live ones back into the sea.
A rock-climbing friend who once lived in eastern Idaho and now lives in Arizona invited Julie and me down to play in Mexico. His father owns a large fishing boat with other partners and keeps it moored in San Carlos on the Sea of Cortez. They visit at least a couple of times a year. A group of nine of us rented a house and played in the ocean, fishing, scuba diving, and snorkeling each day and gorging on tasty local tacos every night.
San Carlos is on the mainland east of the Baja California peninsula next to the city of Guaymas, about a six-hour drive south from Tucson, Arizona. It’s where the Sonoran Desert meets the Sea of Cortez — think of it like Arizona terrain having beachfront property. The water was at least 80 to 85 degrees. There are large, protected marinas and bays with ocean-going sailboats flying flags from around the world. Most of the other boats were there for the fishing, but there were two dive shops in town to cater to the scuba folks.
Two of the most sought-after fish were marlins (those giant fish with long spears for noses) and dorado fish (also called mahi-mahi or dolphinfish). It seemed everyone wanted to catch dorado to make fish tacos.
In our case, we basically fished on the way to and from scuba/snorkeling areas.
One of our destinations was San Pedro Nolasco Island, sometimes called Seal Island. The island sits about 15 kilometers from San Carlos and is a big draw for divers. Julie and I snorkeled along the rocky shore and were greeted by a friendly seal lion who twirled and pirouetted underwater within reach as if to invite us to dance. The best we could do was wave. Her pups stayed well away from the awkward humans.
Sadly during our Mexican visit, all we caught was one toothy barracuda, about 25 inches long. It found its way into some delicious lunch tacos.
The last day of our visit, three of us awoke early and hiked/scrambled to the top of Cerro Tetakawi, a small peak that commands an amazing view of the surrounding area and overlooks the main bay at San Carlos. It’s about 800 or so feet of elevation gain and a mile hike. The view lets you see the faint outline of the distant Baja peninsula to the west.
