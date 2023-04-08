Five fingers. Five toes. These seem to be pretty standard numbers across the vertebrate animal kingdom. Sure, you have your three-toed and even two-toed sloths just hanging around, and horses walk on only a single toe, but even then, there is usually evidence that at one time there were five toes.

The fossil record points to the fact that five was not always a magical number. About 340 million years ago, six or even more digits seemed to be common. However, as the wrist structure became more complicated, the extra digits became obsolete and just impeded progress.


bat_bird_wings_english

A comparison between the structure of a bat wing and a bird wing.

Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.