Interested in taking up hunting but don’t know where to begin? Or maybe it’s been a few years since you were out in search of wild game and you could use a little help in returning to the hunt.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game recently launched a new website, gohuntidaho.org, in an effort to promote and develop interest among new and current hunters in Idaho.
Ian Malepeai, Fish and Game marketing program manager, said that Fish and Game’s goal is to provide the tools and resources necessary for an enjoyable and successful hunt in the field.
“Our overall goal is to help lower that barrier for people who are interested in hunting and wondering how to get started,” Malepeai said in describing the genesis for the website.
“We recently created it (Go Hunt Idaho) as hopefully like a one stop shop,” Malepeai said, “where we could provide resources to new hunters and to those who are hunting or are looking for additional information.”
The website represents an ongoing effort by Fish and Game to recruit new hunters and retain hunters at a time when the number of hunters nationwide is decreasing.
While the overall number of people engaging in outdoor recreation is increasing, across the nation there has been a decline in the total number hunters. In a five-year comparison of estimates, from 2011 to 2016, by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Census Bureau showed a decline of just over 2.2 million hunters in the U.S.
Here in Idaho the numbers tell a different story.
“We know that people who hunt or have a combination license, they buy a license year over year in the high 80s, 86, 87 percent of them will pay a hunting or combination license year over year,” Malepeai said. “So we know we have a very loyal hunters, essentially customer base in Idaho.”
While Idaho is not seeing the decline that other states are experiencing, any decline impacts the Fish and Game’s revenue stream.
“It’s something we’ve kept an eye on here in Idaho and are concerned about,” Malepeai said. “Luckily we haven’t seen a marked decline like we’ve seen in other states. It’s been steady numbers in Idaho but something we want to maintain because our revenue as an agency does not come from any tax revenue. It comes from the sale of licenses, tags and permits and federal dollars.”
According to Malepeai one impetus for the website was a recent drop in the number of hunter education graduates
“One of the worrisome things for us is the last couple of years we’ve seen a ten percent drop year over year in hunter education graduates,” he said. “The thought being we want to insure the next generation of hunters is coming through the ranks and going through the first step of the process which is certifying hunter education and having interest in hunting and continuing to hunt.”
Prior to developing the new website, Fish and Game conducted a series of surveys to determine what kind of resources the public was looking for.
“Overwhelmingly a lot of it came to down to apps,” Malepeai said. “We’re looking for apps. We’re looking for maps. We’re looking for you to tell us where to go hunting and while all of that information exists on our website it can be difficult to find if you’re just coming in and looking at it for the first time. So our hope was really to take all of the information that we do provide at (Fish and Game) and start consolidating that into an area that can be easily searched and provide those resources to hunters.”
One of the resources to come out of the surveys is a three-part series of tutorials titled “Digital Scouting Idaho.”
“It’s three tutorials that really takes you through the process of how to scout for deer and elk using digital resources and boots on the ground,” Malepeai said.
“It takes you through the rules and regulations kind of understanding how to determine when there’s seasons where you can hunt,” he said about the first tutorial.
“The second tutorial goes into using digital maps to really start developing what is deer and elk habitat, what does it look like, what components can I find as far as water food cover from a map standpoint,” he said.
“Our final tutorial is getting out into the field and what to look for as far as signs and animals to determine where you’ll actually hunt this season. So instead of telling people where to hunt we’re trying to teach them how to find places to hunt,” Malepeai said.
One of the best ways to learn about hunting is at the hands of another hunter. A mentor who teaches a beginner the skills and ethics of good hunting, conservation and respect for the land and the animals.
In an effort to establish similar mentoring on the website there is a three-part series called “Maiden Hunt.” Each episode follows a mentor with one or two new hunters on their first hunt.
“You get to relive that experience through this person’s eyes for the first time,” Malepeai said. “Our goal is to help with the new folks, to inspire them to begin that process because often that first step is the most difficult and once you get out there and start doing it you want to learn more, you want to look over that next ridge. That’s really the idea behind this website.”