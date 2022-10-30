The only thing more stunning than a September brook trout is an October brook trout. This non-native little char that swims in trout streams all over eastern Idaho really puts on a show this time of year.

In full spawning regalia, brookies are among the most beautiful fish anywhere. Their olive-green backs give way to flanks that sport red spots resting in blue halos and then to a buttery, orange underbelly. The fish’s fins are orange-tipped with white. They are, without a doubt, absolutely beautiful.


Chris Hunt is a career journalist and the author of five books, the latest of which is “The Little Black Book of Fly Fishing,” which was published this summer and can be found online and in better bookstores.

