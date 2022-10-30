The only thing more stunning than a September brook trout is an October brook trout. This non-native little char that swims in trout streams all over eastern Idaho really puts on a show this time of year.
In full spawning regalia, brookies are among the most beautiful fish anywhere. Their olive-green backs give way to flanks that sport red spots resting in blue halos and then to a buttery, orange underbelly. The fish’s fins are orange-tipped with white. They are, without a doubt, absolutely beautiful.
These char, native to Appalachia and the upper Midwest and as far north as the Hudson Bay drainage of Canada, tend to be fairly diminutive here in the Rockies. They possess a voracious life force, making them a real problem for our native cutthroat trout — streams in eastern Idaho that have brook trout in them very often don’t have any native fish swimming alongside them.
Brookies tend to “outcompete” native fish, particularly in small streams where habitat tends to be a bit more condensed than in area rivers. Like all char in North America, brook trout spawn in the fall. Their eggs lie in the gravel of spawning redds over the winter, and they hatch out in late winter or early spring. By contrast, our native Yellowstone and Snake River fine-spotted cutthroat trout spawn in the spring — sometimes as early as March and often, in higher-elevation habitats, as late as June. By the time cutthroat trout eggs hatch, brook trout are already in full-on fry stage, eating small insects and enjoying the competitive advantage they have when compared to native trout, that is still in the alevin stage, swimming near the bottom and absorbing their egg sacs. Cutthroat trout fry may not taste their first insect larvae until fall. And by then, brookies are already eating adult insects.
In some cases, the two salmonid subspecies can live together in the same habitat, but more often than not, brook trout tend to take over. And, once they complete a takeover of a stream, the brookies themselves begin to outpace the habitat. They stunt and overproduce, which makes them somewhat unappealing to anglers — not many folks want to put in the time to catch a mess of 4-inch trout. At that size, they’re really not even attractive for the frying pan or the smoker. Buried in the garden, they make a fine fertilizer, though.
But some anglers do, indeed, appreciate wild brook trout. Count me among them. Over the years, I’ve scoured eastern Idaho’s small streams in search of wild trout, and, while it’s always nice to find healthy and genetically pure native cutthroat trout, it’s also a treat to stumble upon a brook trout stream where the introduced char are large enough to warrant harvest. If you’re a trout connoisseur, you know that brook trout are among the most flavorful of freshwater fish.
I do have my favorite brook trout streams, and, while I used to be somewhat agnostic when it came to sharing locations with other anglers, I’ve taken to being a bit more discerning. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a lot of new anglers out there, and some don’t have the experience needed to responsibly chase trout or an understanding of some of the unwritten ethics most anglers follow. It’s been a tough couple of years spent trying to educate new fly fishers, all the while keeping some of my most-treasured destinations close to my chest.
That said, brookies are technically an invasive species, and the state’s bag limit for brook trout is generous at 25. So, for those interested in fishing for exotic brook trout, and hopefully taking a few home for the frying pan, here are three locations I’ll divulge where brook trout can be caught dependably in eastern Idaho:
— Warm River near Pole Bridge Campground. The headwaters of the Warm River are beautiful — the river flows through a small basalt cut on the fringes of the Island Park plateau, and it literally bursts with small brook trout. Go. Take the kids. Catch your limit.
— Cub River near Willow Flat Campground. Located east of Preston, this is a great place to find invasive brook trout, and the fishing can be good, particularly for kids.
— Rock Creek east of Ashton along the Cave Falls Road. This small, willow-lined stream is full of catchable (and eatable) brook trout. It can be a bushwhack, but once you’re in the water, you should be able to find stretches of the stream that allow for a reasonable fly cast.
Chasing small-stream brook trout is doable all summer long and through October and into November in some years. They’re fairly naive, willing to hit flies almost anytime and, as I noted, they taste great. I like them prepared just about any way conceivable. I’ve smoked them and flaked the flesh into a brick of cream cheese. Mix the smoked fish together with the cream cheese, dill weed, salt, pepper and cumin, and then roll it in crushed walnuts or pecans. You’ve got yourself the makings of a delicious holiday cheese ball — just add crackers.
They’re also great in a frying pan, lightly dusted with a bit of flour, salt, black pepper and crushed red pepper, and then seared in bacon grease. Others will bake a mess of brookies in a butter-coated glass casserole pan and dusted with grated parmesan cheese. You really can’t go wrong with this delicious and healthy meal from the wild.
But don’t take my word for it. Do some exploring and find your favorite brook trout stream. Whether or not you share it … well, that’s up to you.
