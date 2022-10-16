We’re lucky to live in eastern Idaho, with access to a handful of really great trout rivers — world-class fisheries that bring anglers to our corner of the state from all over the world.
But, with some exceptions, these trophy trout rivers are best fished from a drift boat. In high summer, when demand for irrigation water is peaking, it’s almost impossible to safely wade rivers like the South Fork or the lower Henry’s Fork, at least to any great degree. Farmers need the water, and these rivers are the lifelines that deliver stored water to agricultural pivots all over the region.
For anglers, it’s a good-news-bad-news situation. The heavier flows keep our area rivers cool most of the summer, which keeps fishing in good shape. But higher water makes wading a tough proposition. But now, with fall upon us and water levels on the way down as agricultural demand shrinks, wading the side channels of the South Fork or maneuvering over the greasy, bowling-ball-sized rocks of the lower Henry’s Fork on foot becomes a more tolerable proposition.
And, with the arrival of autumn, more sportsmen and women turn to hunting, and they leave the fishing rods at home. That means there are fewer people on our iconic trout rivers. Add in the fact that area trout are in their comfort zone in cooler fall weather and you can see why it’s prime time for footbound anglers in eastern Idaho.
No, you don’t have to wait until fall to walk and wade on area rivers — some trout streams, like the upper Portneuf or the Blackfoot above the reservoir, are wadable all year long. So is much of the upper Henry’s Fork atop the Island Park Caldera (if you can tolerate the shoulder-to-shoulder crowds in the summer). But the bigger rivers that are gushing with ag flow all summer now sport accessible water for anglers who don’t have boats in tow. It’s the best time of the year for anglers who’ve been jonesing for some big-water trout but have been unable to reach the prime water thanks to heavy flows.
Get out there and enjoy some great fall fishing. For those of us who’ve lived here a while, we know that fall is fleeting, and it won’t be long before the snow flies. We’ll still fish, of course, but it won’t be nearly as comfortable.
Speaking of great fall fishing, time is running out to chase trout in the waters of Yellowstone National Park this season. This nearby angling resource is underutilized by east-Idaho anglers, and that’s unfortunate. In the fall, the crowds thin out and some of the best fishing of the year awaits.
Rivers like the Firehole, the Madison and the Gibbon are within easy driving distance of the park’s west entrance at West Yellowstone, Mont., and with cooler fall temperatures, these rivers are coming into their own. The Madison and the lower Gibbon see fall runs of big brown trout from Hebgen Lake, and the lake’s football-shaped rainbows often follow the browns into the park to gobble up their eggs. The Firehole that is heavily influenced by thermal inflow during the summer months, is cooling off, and the fish that retreated up the river’s tributaries in search of cold water over the summer are dropping back into the main river. In short, it’s a great time to be in Yellowstone, and it’s an even better time to be in the park with a fly rod.
While much of the park’s northern section is still tough to access thanks to record spring flooding in June, the southern two-thirds of the park is still accessible. Rivers farther south, like the Lewis and the headwaters of the Snake River are also benefiting from cooler weather and cooler water — the fishing can be really good if you’re willing to make the drive.
And don’t forget the closest Yellowstone National Park river to most of us who live in eastern Idaho — the Fall River. It starts in the park east of Ashton, and anglers with a park license (available online or at your local fly shop) can visit and catch foot-long rainbows until their arms tire this time of year. Just head east out of Ashton and follow the signs to Cave Falls. The road ends where some very good fishing begins.
Chris Hunt is a longtime eastern Idaho journalist and the author of five books on fly fishing. He’s the author of “Catching Yellowstone’s Wild Trout,” available online and in area fly shops and bookstores
