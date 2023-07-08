I walked into the Palouse, Washington grocery store wearing my bike helmet and clacking clip-in cycling shoes — the only grocery store for about 15 miles in any direction — and I’m sure I looked a bit desperate.
Palouse is a town of 998 people, where everyone seems to know everyone. A woman standing at the counter looked at me and made some assumptions.
“If you’re looking for the bathroom, it’s down that aisle over there,” she said pointing.
“No thanks, I was wondering if you know if the store might carry CO2 cartridges or a bike pump? I have a low tire.”
“Oh. I don’t work here, but if they have that, it’d be down that aisle.”
The grocery store seemed well stocked, but not much bigger than a typical Maverick gas station. It was a long shot if they carried any type of cycling supplies. Heading down the designated aisle, I met one of the owners coming out of the store’s backroom. He told me the store didn’t have what I needed but he had a pump in his car.
Like magic, he appeared a minute later with a handheld, battery-powered pump, complete with a pressure readout screen — about the size of a power drill — and a few minutes later, my tire was up to snuff at 95 pounds of pressure.
I figured I owed him for his services, so I bought the store’s last chocolate-covered doughnut. It was the least I could do.
This sordid tale of evil and woe with my rear tire was of course totally my fault. A couple of weeks earlier, I had a flat tire while riding with my brother near Eagle Mountain, Utah (be careful in that state). I pumped up a replacement tube with a CO2 cartridge from my tiny seat bag. Later, I forgot to replace the cartridge with a fresh one. When I needed it again, this past week while riding in eastern Washington, my only cartridge had enough air left to give me about 30 pounds of pressure in the tire. I gingerly bumped down the road. It was a good reminder to stop being a doofus.
I was in eastern Washington visiting my youngest son, daughter-in-law and newest grandbaby. A cycling work friend of theirs recommended a ride out of Colfax, Washington to the tiny town of Palouse and back — about 32 miles.
Riding through the rolling farmland hills of the Palouse country is a different experience for the legs and eyes. There are lots of sharp ups and downs, making for constant shifting through the gears. The surrounding fields of grain and canola are like a graphic design of color blocks and picturesque barns against a bright blue sky. If you visit the area, bring a camera.
The region is renowned for its fertile agricultural land. The topsoil is reputed to be 100 feet deep. Most of the view is rolling grain fields with small, occasional patches of conifer trees. It’s a different kind of beauty compared to eastern Idaho.
Besides road cycling, there are also fun trails to hike and mountain bike in the area. Sadly, few rock climbing areas.
I took a light-traffic road between the town of Colfax and Palouse and found myself on nice pavement with no shoulders. I met another vehicle about every 5 minutes or so. One was a huge semi-farm truck that honked twice as he passed me, having to wait for an on-coming car to pass me (I think I cost him an extra 5 seconds out of his day). The optimistic part of me says he was saying, “Howdy, have a nice day!” but the skeptical part of me says more likely the honks meant, “Outta my way loser!”
