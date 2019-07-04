Even after 30 years in east Idaho, it is great to realize just how much I have left to explore relatively close to home. Last spring, we enjoyed our first visit to Little City of Rocks near Gooding. The year before that, we went to the real City of Rocks south of Burley. Last week I made it back to a place I have been to but have never explored, Blackfoot River Wildlife Management Area.
While none of these places is exactly outside our back door, we have never been disappointed or felt like the distance made them not worth a visit. And that was the case with Blackfoot Wild Life Management Area.
Blackfoot Wildlife Management Area is about 25 miles northeast of Soda Springs, off Highway 34. It is less than 60 air miles southeast of Idaho Falls but about 115 miles via Soda Springs. There is a much more direct route—taking the Bone Road and then the Blackfoot Reservoir Road, to Highway 34, then left to the Blackfoot River road but they are much slower roads, mostly gravel, so they may not save much time.
About 10 miles north of Soda Springs on Highway 34, turn right (east) on the Blackfoot River Road. In about 10 more miles, this road turns to gravel. You will enter the Caribou (now Caribou-Targhee, but the signs say Caribou) National Forest and you will follow the Blackfoot River through the canyon. When you pass the Mill Creek Campground sign on the left, you are almost there and as soon as the canyon opens to a valley you have arrived.
On the Wildlife Management Area, the river winds through a valley bottom like a deer browsing through a forest, creating a curving ribbon of flat water flowing between willow-lined banks. Although it is the heat of the summer in the valleys, up there it was still springtime with lupines, elephantheads and more in bloom. These are essentially the headwaters of the Blackfoot River, and it is a blessing that they are protected.
I was itching to pull on my waders and do a little flyfishing, but I was surprised that there were no other fishermen, so I checked the regs. Sure enough, I was two days too early (season opens July 1) so the waders and flyrod stayed in the truck and I flew my drone instead.
I also lamented not bringing my inflatable kayak. The river is perfect for an enjoyable float for several miles through the Wildlife Management Area. On my next visit, the flyrod and kayak will make perfect companions.
When you go to the Blackfoot River Wildlife Management Area, do not forget the bug spray. Like most riparian meadow areas, mosquitoes are numerous and hungry. Even though I had plenty of DEET-flavored insect repellent, I still wore a long-sleeved shirt and a hat at all times. Shorts weren’t even an option.
You might be surprised to see phosphate mining adjacent to the Wildlife Management Area to the north. Phosphate mining is extremely disruptive to the land, but this is major phosphate country—watch out for haul trucks as you drive—I just hope it comes no closer to the river.
It doesn’t matter where you live or how long you have been there, the Blackfoot River Wildlife Management Area is a great example that if you do a little searching, you will find plenty of new places to visit.