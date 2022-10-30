About halfway between the tiny town of Drummond, Montana and Missoula, Montana along Interstate 90 is an exit for Rock Creek Road Recreation Area.
It’s one of those turnoffs you wouldn’t pay much attention to unless you were looking for it. We were. We took it, and it turned into a delight.
Last week, my sweetheart and I were on our way to a family gathering in eastern Washington and decided to go a day early to play along the way. Rock Creek Road offered some great options.
First, we drove to Drummond, arriving in the evening. It’s a town that has more sheep and cows than people. People number about 272 according to Google. Despite few buildings, the town does have a municipal park next to the rodeo grounds that offers camping for $10 ($25 if you want electrical hookups). We ate dinner at Parker’s Restaurant boasting “135 burgers!” I had the Tucson burger, and Julie had a no-frills cheeseburger. A caretaker at the campground who was driving around in a golf-cart-sized pickup truck was emptying trash cans. He said because the grizzly bears were especially active in the fall, he needed to empty the non-wildlife-proof cans every day.
“They can’t help it,” he said. “They’re just trying to fatten up for winter hibernation.”
The next morning we drove to Rock Creek Road looking for the Welcome Creek Trail. As we drove up the road, we saw fancy homes surrounded by big acres of pasture land, interspersed with ponderosa pines and fir trees.
“What are those?” Julie asked.
“A flock of wild turkeys,” I said. The birds were casually walking through a front yard near the road.
Farther down the road, there was a herd of bighorn sheep, about 40 or so, in a field just off the road. Every quarter mile we saw deer passing across the road or alongside it. Wildlife apparently also liked living near Rock Creek Road.
After passing through the private land section, the road enters the Lolo National Forest. The road turns from paved to good dirt and follows along the picturesque Rock Creek. We passed a few other trailheads in our quest to find Welcome Creek. We found it about 14 miles from the interstate turnoff.
The hike starts off with a bang. There’s a fun suspension footbridge across Rock Creek. After crossing the bridge, the trail winds down to Welcome Creek where, after a bit of hunting, we found a large log bridge crossing. The log had a nylon strap handrail above it and metal field fencing wire wrapped around the log for footing. If you don’t like the makeshift bridge, there’s always wading through the small stream.
Past the log bridge, the trail enters ponderosa forest and the creek canyon begins to narrow. The trail is mostly easy and occasionally picks through rocky, talus sections. We saw several fresh moose signs but managed to avoid seeing a moose.
The trail passed through thorny raspberry vines and some stinging nettle. Julie had her fingers buzzy for a time after brushing nettle. It’s a good trail to wear full-length pants.
A hundred years ago, this area attracted major attention from gold miners. Apparently, Montana’s largest gold nugget (1.5 pounds) was pulled out of these hills. Rumor has it that outlaws also liked to hide out in the area back in the day.
The trail goes for about 5 miles in one direction. A few spots along the trail required scrambling over or around downed trees.
Welcome Creek, Rock Creek and other area creeks have a reputation as blue-ribbon trout streams. We didn’t stick around long enough to test out that rep.
There are some campgrounds off the Rock Creek Road (closed this time of year) and a few dispersed camping sites.
We plan to add the Rock Creek Road area to our list of places to continue to explore next time we travel to eastern Washington.
