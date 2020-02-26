On Saturday, I played in a few hours of summer outside.
I drove down to American Falls with my sweetheart and some friends. We crossed the river over the reservoir dam, then turned west and drove to the Massacre Rocks area to a place called Teddy Bear Cove.
Here there wasn’t but an occasional melting patch of snow. The sky was blue and the rock walls were warm and reflecting heat back at us.
At first we kept our jackets on between climbs on the tall walls. But by early afternoon, I was down to my T-shirt and feeling like I had been transported to another season.
Our group spent most of the day playing on the rock walls and enjoying the sun. There were ATVs and motorbikes zooming in the sand that fills the cove between the rock walls. Their engines sound echoed off the walls and made everyone raise their voices to be heard. At one point, a group of riders stopped to chat and we could hear them say, “Those guys are climbing the rocks!”
For me, these winter climbing trips are rare. The stars have to align just right. I have to have a free Saturday. The sky must be blue and the sun bright. The temperatures must be 35 or above in American Falls. The roads free of snow and, lastly, I need friends to come along. Often the friends are skeptical, especially when they wake up in the Idaho Falls area to temperatures near zero. But it usually works out.
We met a middle-aged couple from the Ogden, Utah area also climbing on the walls. They said it has been something they’ve done for a decade or so.
If you haven’t been to Teddy Bear Cove, it can be a treat. You don’t necessarily have to have a guide book, other than how to get there. Along the base of the walls, route developers have placed a metal tag announcing the name and route’s difficulty rating. They’ve put in a lot of work. I met some of the route developers and they said it’s their hobby.
One awesome feature of these routes is that all the top anchors are hooks and cold shuts, allowing climbers to simply clip in and lower off without having to do any scary anchor “cleaning.”
Not all of the routes are three stars, but there are enough fun routes with a variety of difficulty to keep everyone happy. It seems like most of the best routes were in the 5.9 to 5.11 range.
One of the best features about Teddy Bear Cove is its ease of access compared to its big brother nearby to the south, Massacre Rocks. Getting to Massacre Rocks involves navigating a maze of jeep roads with no signs to help. Getting to most areas at Teddy Bear Cove is generally a straight shot. High clearance is helpful because most roads seem to have at least one rock garden to negotiate. Low clearance vehicles run the risk of leaving their oil pan drained on some sharp desert rock.