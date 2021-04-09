It was the first outdoor bike ride of the year for me, and I was excited.
Up until last week, I was doing all of my pedaling on a bike trainer in my basement. It was going to be super to get outside and do some real riding.
Sometimes the anticipation can be almost as fun as the event itself. Like a first grader on the first day of school, I laid out all the clothes the night before. I charged up my bike computer and aired up my tires to the right pressure. I filled my water bottle with Gatorade. I even got to bed on time.
The ride was with the Eagle Rock Cycling group starting from Taylorview Middle School. I wasn’t the only one excited about the ride, more than a dozen men and women showed up for a beautiful, sunny Saturday.
“The idea is for us to hold it to an easy pace of 18 miles per hour,” said the ride leader, “but we’ll see how that goes.” Several riders snickered, knowing that pace would be way too slow.
About 10 minutes later, as the group rode south along quiet, rural roads, I looked at my speed and my computer told me we were purring along at 23 mph. The stoke to ride was in the group.
We rode down to Wolverine Road, the one that parallels the Blackfoot River Canyon. Most of the group rode west on the road and circled back to Idaho Falls, but I joined a couple of other guys who wanted to ride east up the road to where the road turns to gravel. It’s one of my favorite sections of road to ride because of its twists and turns, ups and downs. The scenery is pastoral and boasts eagles and large bulls on one of the adjacent ranches.
Where the road turns to gravel was a big, “ROAD CLOSED” sign promising $1,000 fines to violators. Recent tracks showed that some people ignored the sign or didn’t know how to read.
After a brief rest, I headed home with a helpful tailwind. My final mileage was 51.
A spring snowstorm and other nasty weather forced me back down to the cycling dungeon in my basement, but the memory of riding outside lingers.
On the subject of outside riding, in case you missed it elsewhere in the newspaper, Grand Teton National Park is reporting record numbers of visitors riding/walking/skating the Teton Park Road from Taggart Lake to Signal Mountain Lodge. The road is closed to motor traffic during April. The crowds are a continuation of the hordes of people visiting the park that started up last year during the pandemic.
I think some of it is spurred on by the Facebook/Instagram phenomenon of people posting pictures that say, “hey, look what I did,” then everyone else follows suit.
Here’s a couple of strategies to avoid some of the parking congestion around Taggart Lake Trailhead: Park at the visitors center parking lot in Moose, Wyo., and ride the few extra miles. Another strategy is to drive to Signal Mountain Lodge and ride south from the north end of Teton Park Road.
On a sunny day in the park, the views are world-class. Remember to take snacks and water. The nearest hamburger is a long way away.