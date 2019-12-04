The Idaho Fish and Game recently finalized a land acquisition in the Bull’s Fork area east of Idaho Falls. The property adds an additional 1,552 acres to the Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area and is open to the public for hunting and trapping. The funds for the acquisition were part of a mitigation agreement reached between Fish and Game and the Bonneville Power Administration.
The new acquisition consists of sagebrush steppe, aspen forests, and riparian bottoms along the Kepp’s Crossing and Skyline roads. “Not only does the new property provide additional access to hunting opportunity, but it helps provide long-term protection of lands that are critical to maintaining migration pathways for mule deer and elk,” says Ryan Walker Tex Creek Biologist. “It connects large portions of the surrounding public lands to several pieces of private property that are already enrolled in the Access Yes! program.”
Fish and Game staff will be placing signs on the new property to remind users that off road motorized use is not allowed on Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area.