Hunters must buy controlled hunt tags soon
Big game hunters who were successful in drawing controlled hunt tags for deer, elk, pronghorn and black bear have until midnight Aug. 1 to buy their tags.
Tags may be purchased at any Fish and Game office, license vendor, by phone at 800-554-8685, or online. Controlled hunt tags not purchased by Aug. 1, excluding unlimited tags, will be forfeited and combined with controlled hunt tags no one applied for and made available in a second drawing.
The application period of the second drawing runs from Aug. 5 through midnight Aug. 15, with successful applicants to be notified by Aug. 25. Any tags not drawn go on sale first-come, first-served Aug. 26 at 10 a.m.
Applicants who provided an email address received an email notification informing them of their draw results, and postcards were mailed to successful applicants by July 10. But it is ultimately the hunter’s responsibility to determine whether he or she was drawn by checking online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/tag/hunt/controlled/results.
Jack Chinook salmon released into Challis pond
Idaho Fish and Game released 100 jack Chinook salmon in Blue Mountain Meadow Pond in Challis this week.
Jack Chinook salmon are less than 24 inches in length, and are considered in the trout bag limit when stocked in ponds. The trout daily bag limit is six, all species combined. The salmon came from the Sawtooth Hatchery.
The 1.3 acre pond is easy to access and is adjacent to the golf course in Challis. For more information on local fishing holes geared toward families and the likelihood of catching fish, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/family-fishing-waters.
Mountain lion relocated from public park
Fish and Game removed a mountain lion from a public park in the small community of Banida in Franklin County north of Preston.
Fish and Game conservation officers responded to a report of a mountain lion in a tree in a 3-acre park in Banida about noon July 18. The cat had been spooked out of some cover by a landowner who was bailing hay on an adjacent property. The landowner reported that his German shepherd was acting antsy, running back and forth.
It wasn’t until the landowner saw the mountain lion jump the fence and run up a tree in the neighboring park that he realized what his dog was so excited about. He immediately reported the incident to the Franklin County Sheriff’s office which made the call to Fish and Game.
Fish and Game officers found an 18-month old male mountain lion located about 20 feet up a tree.
Once sedated, the lion was fitted with a radio collar and ear tag, and placed in a crate with ice packs to ensure a safe and comfortable transport in the summer heat. The healthy young tom was released to a remote southeast Idaho location.
Bowhunter course offered in Salmon
Beginning bowhunters wanting to pursue big game this fall are encouraged to register for a bowhunter education course to be held in Salmon.
An instructor-led course will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Salmon Public Library.
Students can register for the course online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education or by visiting the Fish and Game’s office in Salmon.
The course is a mix of classroom instruction and hands-on experiences designed for students ages 9 to 14 or anyone new to bowhunting. Subjects include archery equipment, hunting techniques, shot placement, recovery techniques, ethics and Idaho laws, tree stand safety, outdoor preparedness and exam.
To purchase an archery permit in Idaho, all bowhunters must possess a valid hunting license and show proof they have completed an approved bowhunter education course or show evidence of having been licensed for an archery-only hunt in Idaho or another state, or complete an affidavit to that effect.