Young angler breaks state record with 36.5-inch rainbow trout
Congratulations to Sophie Egizi on setting a new catch-and-release record Gerrard rainbow trout! The 8-year-old angler wrangled up the 36.5-inch monster while trolling flies on on Idaho's famous Lake Pend Oreille in early October.
Lake Pend Oreille has a well deserved reputation for producing trophy trout. The lake still holds the certified weight record Gerrard rainbow of 37 pounds set in 1947! In addition to big 'bows, the lake also recently produced a new catch-and-release record bull trout, set by Aaron Fox at 29 inches.
Gerrard rainbow trout in Idaho are unique to the Clark Fork River drainage, and have long been handled as a separate trout record species because of their notorious trophy sizes. You can learn more about the catch-and-release record program and how to apply on Fish and Game's online State Record Fish page.
Whitetail buck left to waste near Salmon
Fish and Game is investigating a buck white-tailed deer that was shot and left to waste near Kenney Creek, south of Salmon.
The buck was discovered Oct. 20 on private property, and officers believe it was likely shot from the Lemhi Backroad. The antlers were removed and no meat was taken.
Evidence was collected at the scene, but officers hope to learn more from any eyewitness or others who have knowledge of the poaching.
“Someone knows about this and we'd like to visit with them,” said Fish and Game Conservation Officer Chad Wippermann. “It is unlawful for anyone to possess antlers from game animals that were killed unnaturally.”
Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a reward for information and callers can remain anonymous. Call the CAP hotline at 1-800-632-5999 twenty four hours a day or the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271 weekdays.