New rule booklets printed to include changes
Idaho Department of Fish and Game is printing new rule booklets that include several changes for hunting turkey and trapping. The changes were approved by the Fish and Game Commission in mid-January.
The seasons and rules brochure includes an updated list of spring controlled turkey hunts. The application period is currently open, and hunters can apply for through March 1.
Printed copies of the booklets will be available mid-February at all regional offices and most license vendors.
Fish and Game kills mountain lion roaming Hailey
A large mountain lion roaming the Woodside subdivision of Hailey last week was killed by Fish and Game officers after attempts to haze the animal away failed.
“Due to the close proximity to dense neighborhood housing and public schools the decision to euthanize the lion was made in the interest of public safety of Hailey residents,” Fish and Game said in a news release.
Since Dec. 5, Fish and Game has received over 60 reports of mountain lion sightings throughout the Wood River Valley.
“We became aware of the mountain lion from a Facebook video that was posted earlier today,” said regional supervisor Craig White on Jan. 30. “Knowing that there was a lion in close proximity to local schools, especially as schools were releasing students this afternoon was very concerning to us.”
The officers then attempted to haze the lion using rubber buck shot fired from a shotgun. The lion was not deterred by the hazing. The lion was a large adult male, estimated to be 4 to 5 years old.
Deadline to apply for spring controlled bear hunts nears
Hunters have through Feb. 15 to apply for this spring's controlled black bear hunts.
Information on the hunts is available in the Big Game Seasons and Rules book or online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/rules/big-game.
To apply for a controlled hunt, residents and nonresidents must have a valid Idaho hunting license. Hunters may apply at any Fish and Game license vendor; with a credit card by calling 1-800-554-8685; or online at https://idfg.huntfishidaho.net/login.
The non-refundable application fee is $6.25 per person for residents and $14.75 per person for nonresidents. An additional fee is charged for telephone and Internet applications.
Successful spring black bear applicants will be notified by mail no later than March 10. Any leftover tags for spring bear controlled hunts go on sale April 1.