Salmon region check station summary
Here are the numbers for two Salmon region check stations operated over the weekend of Oct. 20-21 with comparisons (in parentheses) to the same period in 2017.
Carmen Check Station - Highway 93, north of Salmon
Numbers of hunters through station: 241 (251)
Numbers of elk checked: 14 (9)
Numbers of deer checked: 48 (28)
Stephens Gulch Check Station – Highway 93, north of Challis
Numbers of hunters through station: 231 (344)
Numbers of elk checked: 12 (20)
Numbers of deer checked: 32 (25)
Hunter success rates at both check stations were higher on these two days compared to the same period last year. Overall harvest rates at Carmen increased from 14.74 percent in 2017 to 25.73 percent in 2018. Success rates at the Stephens Gulch station was up slightly as well, with 13.08 percent in 2017 to 19.05 percent in 2018.
Hunters are reminded that many check stations are “management stations” where the main goal is to collect data from harvested animals and interview hunters. However, Fish and Game also pays attention to any rule violations encountered. The department has taken the top five most common hunting violations and created short videos explaining the reason for each rule and what hunters can do to stay in compliance. Find the videos at https://bit.ly/2Aq3W6F.
Trapper education course scheduled in Salmon
A trapper education course is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Office, 99 Highway 93 North in Salmon.
The one-day course covers basic trapping techniques with a focus on safety and ethical trapper behavior. Selecting safe and responsible trap set locations is emphasized throughout. Other topics include furbearer behavior and management, trapping regulations, equipment selection and maintenance, avoiding non-target catches, and pelt preparation.
Space is limited and registration is required. Participants must be at least 9 years old. Registration is available at Fish and Game offices or online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education. Registering at a Fish and Game office costs $8. Online registration by credit card requires an added convenience fee of $1.75.
Anyone who has not held an Idaho trapping license prior to July 2011 is required to take trapper education before purchasing a license in 2018. Anyone intending to trap wolves must attend wolf trapper education prior to purchasing wolf trapping tags. Any trapper intending to trap wolves that did not hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take both trapper and wolf-trapper education courses.
For more information, contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.