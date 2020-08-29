Idaho Fish and Game is offering in-person trapper and wolf trapper education classes starting in September for people interested in obtaining a trapper license.
Trapper and wolf trapper classes are required in order to purchase a trapping license or wolf trapping tag.
“It’s been interesting trying to adjust and make accommodations to get the public out hunting and fishing and trapping this year,” said Gerren Steel, volunteer hunter education coordinator.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, hunter education classes have shifted temporarily to being offered completely online. Trapping education remains in person.
“During COVID-19, the health and safety of our students and instructor is a primary concern,” Steel said. “We’ve implemented safety precautions. We’ve got a lot of protocols and procedures in place to help us through this and get trapper ed out to the public in a safe manner.”
In announcing the class offerings, Fish and Game said anyone who has not taken Idaho trapper education or held an Idaho trapping license prior to July 1, 2011, is required to take trapper education before purchasing a trapping license.
“All wolf trappers are required to take wolf trapper education in order to trap wolves,” Fish and Game said in a recent news release.
Trapper courses are being offered in Salmon today at 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and in Idaho Falls at the Upper Snake Regional office from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 12 and Sept. 26.
Wolf trapper certification courses are offered in Salmon today from 8 a.m. to noon and in Pocatello from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12.
Courses are also being offered in Coeur d’Alene and Nampa. For information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/trap.
Steel said the trapping classes are filling up quickly and more will be offered as a need arises.
“I believe it is critical that we teach this stuff,” he said. “Our basic focus of the class is to teach safety and ethical behavior so that we can continue our tradition of trapping in the future.”