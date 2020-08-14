Idaho Fish and Game has crunched the numbers and has some positive news for kokanee anglers at Ririe Reservoir.
“This year things are looking pretty good. We sampled a high abundance of age-1 fish,” said regional fisheries biologist John Heckel of the land-locked sockeye salmon.
Heckel said after gillnetting earlier this summer to sample the reservoir’s population, the predominant group was the 1-year-old fish in the 8-inch to 11-inch size. As we move into late summer and early fall, he said sizes will increase. The forecast for ice fishing this coming winter is also improved.
“I would forecast that the ice fishing season for kokanee this upcoming year should be better than it was last year,” Heckel said. “I think that next summer will also be great fishing for kokanee.”
Kokanee fishing at the reservoir was not as good as hoped during 2019 and the most recent ice fishing season. Heckel blames the downturn on poor survival rates of the 2018 fry that were stocked in the reservoir. Fish and Game stocks between 250,000 and 300,000 kokanee fry in Ririe Reservoir each year.
Local fisherman Kody Walker said kokanee is his favorite fish.
“I am an avid Kokanee fisherman,” Walker said via online messenger, “it is my favorite species to catch and eat. I like Ririe because generally, it’s pretty good fishing and close to home.”
To sample the population size and makeup, Fish and Game first took the water’s temperature. By early summer, the reservoir (more than 150 feet deep in places) develops stratified layers of temperature. Between the colder lower layer and warmer upper layer, the kokanee like to hang out feasting on plankton.
“It's usually about 40 to 50 feet deep in the early summertime,” Heckel said. “It is usually a drop in temperature anywhere from like 2 to 6 degrees.”
Anglers find this thermocline layer using sonar devices to detect schools of fish.
“I use a fish finder and downriggers,” said Shawn Lindsey, who comes up from Utah regularly to fish. “It would be difficult to catch them consistently without it, especially this time of year when they are down at 60 to 80 feet.”
Heckel agrees.
“In the summertime, downriggers are really popular because you can suspend your bait at that depth and troll and keep your bait right where the kokanee will be,” Heckel said. “When you encounter a school of kokanee, all the rods just light up and bend over.”
Kokanee has a tasty reputation with most anglers.
“The biggest appeal to me is the flavor and quality of the fish,” said local fisherman Jaxon Cooley. “It's also a fish you can keep frozen up to six months and still be good, unlike trout.”
Because kokanee, like most salmon, are born with an expiration-death date of about 5 years, the biggest fish grow to at about 17 inches. Heckel said next summer he expects the large age-1 population to be between 12 inches and 16 inches in size.
“A 17-inch kokanee is huge,” he said. “I would estimate that these are probably 3 or 4-year-old fish. That is going to be their last summer. They'll try to spawn that fall and then they’ll die.”
For more information on fishing at Ririe Reservoir, go to Fish and Game’s “Fishing Planner” online.