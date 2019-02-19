As basketball fans gear up for March Madness, Fish and Game is getting ready for its own “big game day” -- one that is sure to bring some exciting final scores of its own.
March 5 is Big Game Measuring Day at the Southeast Regional Office of Idaho Fish and Game located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. Measuring for Boone & Crockett (Rifle/Pistol), Pope & Young (Archery), and Longhunter Society (Muzzleloader) will be conducted by certified measurers for entry into the big game record books. The service is free.
Interested sportsmen and sportswomen may bring their antlers, horns, and/or skulls to the regional office in Pocatello on March 4 by 5 p.m. but no later than 9 a.m. on March 5. Items being brought for measuring must be free of flesh and skin, and must have been air-dried for 60 days. Please note that air-drying is not the same as freezer storage.
Information required at the time of drop-off includes:
● hunter name
● date of harvest
● location of harvest, including big game unit, county, and state
● owner name, address, and telephone number
● guide’s name and address, if applicable.
All items must be picked up sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on March 6 unless special arrangements are made to pick up items at a different time.
For more information, please contact the Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.