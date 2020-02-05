Wildlife Management Areas, such as Market Lake in Eastern Idaho, continue to have problems with the illegal dumping of animal carcasses along roads and in public parking areas.
“Illegal dumping has been an ongoing issue,” says Brett Gullett, Market Lake Biologist. “Carcass dumping can, and often does, ruin the experience of other visitors to the Wildlife Management Area.”
After a thorough job of butchering an animal, hunters should follow through by taking care of what remains.
Plan ahead to butcher the carcass a day or so prior to trash pickup.
Double-bagging can help to reduce odors before placing the carcass into a garbage can.
Most counties in Idaho have landfill sites designated for the proper disposal of animal carcasses.
According to Idaho law, parts of any game animal, bird, or fish including bones, skin and entrails are considered litter when improperly disposed of. Individuals placing these substances along public roadways and private property may incur fines starting at $200.
“We ask sportsmen not to dump animal carcasses on public lands,” says Conservation Officer Joe Heald. “These carcasses are unsightly and often shine a negative light on sportsmen.”
Dumped carcasses are also commonly mistaken by members of the public as poached or illegally taken animals. This distracts already short-handed conservation officers from pursuing real poaching cases.
People who witness illegal dumping are asked to report it to their local Fish and Game office or the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at (800) 632-5999
"It's as simple as getting a license plate and giving us a call," says Heald.