Big Lost River near Arco to be stocked
Idaho Fish and Game plans to stock the Big Lost River near Arco with 3,000 rainbow trout next week.
According to Fish and Game records this will be the first time fish have been stocked this close to Arco since the 1980s.
“Three good water years in a row have allowed us to place these fish close to town,” said Regional Fisheries Manager Brett High. “I hope anglers will take full advantage of this opportunity and get out fishing as often as they can.”
The fish are expected to be stocked June 28. For more stocking information, go to https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/stocking.
For anglers 14 years of age and older, a valid Idaho fishing license is required. Children 13 years of age and younger do not need a fishing license in Idaho, and can fish for their own limit of fish.
14 Idaho hunters draw Super Hunt tags
Of the 66,116 entries in the first Super Hunt drawing, 24,548 were for eight deer tags, 21,545 were for eight elk tags, 4,841 were for eight pronghorn tags, 9,706 were for one moose tag, and 5,476 entries were for one Super Hunt Combo, which includes a tag for each of the four species.
Hunters have a second chance to win a Super Hunt tag this year. The entry period for the second drawing goes through Aug. 10, where tags for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn, one moose, and one Super Hunt Combo will be drawn.
Winners have been contacted but state law prohibits the winners’ names being released. Here are results by species and number of tags drawn by hunters from each state listed:
Deer: (eight total) five Idaho, two Washington, and one Oregon
Elk: (eight total) four Idaho; one each Montana, California, Utah, and Vermont
Pronghorn (eight total): five Idaho; one each Nevada, California, Utah, and Washington
Moose: (one tag) — Utah
Super Combo: (one combo package) — Utah
Super Hunt winners can participate in any open hunt in the state for deer, elk, pronghorn or moose, including general hunts and controlled hunts, in addition to any general season or controlled hunt tags they also hold. All other rules of individual hunts apply.
Winners of the second drawing will be notified by Aug. 20. Hunters may enter the drawings at license vendors, Fish and Game offices, online at idfg.idaho.gov, or by calling 1-800-554-8685.
For more information, visit the https://idfg.idaho.gov/superhunt.
Henry’s Fork’s Box Canyon has nearly 5,000 rainbows per mile
Idaho Department of Fish and Game biologists recently conducted annual electrofishing surveys on the Box Canyon section of the Henry’s Fork River in eastern Idaho and found an increase.
“We marked fish on May 13 and recaptured fish on the 15,” said F&G Fisheries Biologist John Heckel. “Based on the number of trout marked and recaptured, the estimated number of rainbow trout larger than six inches for this year (2019) was 4,924 per mile.” This is an increase over Fish and Games’ 2018 survey that estimated rainbow trout populations at 2,796 per mile. Heckel was also able to estimate the abundance of mountain whitefish at 3,201 per mile.
The average size of rainbow trout increased .2 inches in 2019 as well.
“The population size structure is encouraging, given that two size classes of trout near 6 inches and 12 inches are present and recruiting to the fishery,” Heckel said.
The largest rainbow trout surveyed in Box Canyon this year was 20 inches long.