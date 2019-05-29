June 8, Free Fishing Day in Idaho, will be more than just fishing without a license. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will also be holding several events in eastern Idaho to help beginning anglers get started.
Fish and Game employees and volunteers will be on hand at specific locations to help beginners use loaner gear and learn how to catch a fish.
Though fishing license requirements are suspended on June 8, all other rules, such as limits or tackle restrictions, remain in effect.
The following locations will have Fish and Game events:
Southeast Region
Bannock Reservoir (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
Edson Fichter Pond (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
Kelly Park Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
Grace Fish Hatchery (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
Upper Snake Region
Becker Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
Trail Creek Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
Rexburg City Ponds (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
Mill Creek Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
Salmon Region
Sawtooth Kids Pond (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
Blue Mountain Meadow Pond (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
Kids Creek Pond (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
Fish and Game will stock trout in select locations before events to increase people’s chances of landing a fish. Check https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/stocking to find out where the fish trucks have been lately.