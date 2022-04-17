The Upper Snake River Fly Fisherman is sponsoring a free presentation by Kris Millgate. It will be 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hacienda, 579 E. 3000 N. Suite in Rexburg.
Kris Millgate's "Ocean to Idaho" is a visual experience offering audiences the opportunity to track salmon migration 850 miles from Oregon's coast to Idaho's wilderness.
The road trip for field production of "Ocean to Idaho" debuted on social media platforms in the summer 2020 as TLM CEO and outdoor journalist Kris Millgate lived and worked out of a Toyota Tundra paired with four wheel campers.
Bi-weekly episodes provided fans with a virtual adventure through the Pacific Northwest while also revealing the process of shooting a film solo during a pandemic.
"Broken cameras, bruises, stitches and skin cancer. I wasn't expecting any of that. I was as worn out as the fish by the time we made it to mile 850," Millgate said. "Then I had to cut 25 hours of footage down to a 26-minute show. It was like shoving stepsister's foot into Cinderella's slipper."
"Ocean to Idaho" is now showing at in-person and virtual events.
It was the winner of IndieFest Award of Excellence Women Filmmakers category and the winner of IndieFest Award in of excellence nature/wildlife category.
What happened in front of the camera is in the film. What happened behind the camera is in Millgate's new book, "My Place Among Fish."