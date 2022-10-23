We were on the final few miles of our all-day hike in the Tetons last Saturday when Aaron reminded me that he had never seen a moose in the wild.
“We’ll have to do something about that,” I told him. “This next section of Cascade Canyon usually has moose hanging about.”
A few minutes later a couple of hikers coming up the canyon from Jenny Lake (opposite our direction) said, “There’s a huge moose just off the trail a little ways down.”
“Is there any other size?” I commented.
A few minutes later, Aaron and his wife Abby saw their first wild moose.
It was a day of a lot of firsts for Abby and Aaron who are recent transplants from Washington and are still getting to know eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.
Four of us started the day early, leaving Idaho Falls and driving to the South Leigh Creek trailhead northeast of Tetonia. We started hiking just before 7 a.m. with headlamps and frost. After about 1.5 miles, we took the Andy Stone Trail heading mostly east for more than 2.3 miles. This trail joins the Tin Cup Trail and climbs into Granite Basin. After another 2-plus miles, the trail passes one of the Granite Basin lakes. Here we paused for snacks and photos.
Just past the lake, we left the trail and began off-trail hiking toward Littles Peak in a southeasterly direction. We basically contoured around the south side of Littles Peak a few hundred feet from the summit. This involves some slower hiking, picking our way along talus fields.
On the southeast side of Littles Peak is a great view of the giant cliff wall that makes up the peak’s east side. If you hiked around the peak’s north side, you would probably need technical climbing gear for safety.
Once past Littles Peak, there is a narrow, rocky ridge that serves as a passageway to a plateau above the rim of north Cascade Canyon inside Grand Teton National Park. We stayed mostly on the top of the ridge to avoid cliffs and drop-offs on either side of the ridge.
At the top of the canyon rim looking south is one of the coolest views in the park. We sat on pink-colored granite slabs and ate lunch and snapped photos. The view looks down on Lake Solitude below and the snowy Cathedral Group of the park’s highest peaks in the near distance.
After lunch, we faced the crux of the hike: Scrambling down off the rim of the canyon to Lake Solitude. We picked our way down a very steep gully, at times having to employ all fours. This steep section down to the lake is extra slow-going and covers about .9 miles.
Once back to Lake Solitude, we picked up the national park trail and began cruising down the canyon and bumping into other hikers. Some wondered where we came from and were confused when we told them.
Our other hiking companion, Bryan, said Lake Solitude was misnamed because there were other people there.
It’s about 7 miles from this point to Jenny Lake and another 2 plus miles to the Jenny Lake parking lot. It was in the lower part of the canyon near the mass of willows along Cascade Creek that we saw the moose.
My sweetheart Julie was to pick us up at 5 p.m. She arrived a little early and began hiking up the trail and met us on the south end of the lake trail. We arrived at the parking lot right at 5 p.m. (amazingly on time).
We piled into the car and drove to Cutty’s Bar and Grill in Jackson to refuel.
We figured our elevation gain for the hike at around 4,500 feet and distance at about 19.5 miles. If we had gone earlier in September, we could have shortened the hike by a couple of miles by taking the shuttle boat across Jenny Lake.
