I got the phone call from Dane Doyle. He told me an intriguing tale about his youngest daughter, Kathleen Crossley, a stay-at-home mom.
“She asked her husband what he wanted for dinner that night — he said ‘surprise me,’” Doyle began.
“(My daughter) was driving down the road and the lady in front of her had hit a three-point buck. She’s been teaching the girls you don’t waste meat, so she throws it in the back seat and takes it home. Throws a tarp down, guts it, field dresses it.
“When her husband comes home, she hollers at him: ‘The barbecue’s going, you have to put the steaks on.’ ... She got her buck first, just used a Subaru four-door instead of a Remington.”
I had to find out if all of this fantastical story was true. So I called Doyle’s daughter.
“Most of it is accurate,” said Crossley, laughing.
I asked her to fill in some of the details.
“I live in Star, and I take my stepdaughter to her school in Meridian every morning,” she began. “On Eagle Road, a lady had hit a buck — it was lying in the middle of the road.” At that point, 911 had been called, but Idaho Fish and Game had not. When Ada County Sheriff’s deputies came on scene, the buck was still alive, but in really bad shape; it had to be put down.
“I called (IDFG) and when they asked if anyone would be salvaging the meat, I piped up and said I would. I knew it was fresh, I knew where it came from. It was kind of a no-brainer for me,” Crossley said.
So, she asked the sheriff to mind her buck and took her 13-year-old stepdaughter to school. When Crossley came back, she had to fend off three other motorists who had stopped and wanted to stake their own claim. “Then, I threw it in the trunk and drove home, thinking, ‘Oh, man, what did I get myself into?’”
A friend of a friend who had experience in such matters, came over to help as Crossley got busy field dressing, gutting and draining the carcass. Did she do all of that in the back yard? In the garage?
“In my driveway,” she said, laughing. “Welcome to Idaho, right?”
By the time her husband, Joe Crossley, got home, Kathleen Crossley had wrangled it into the garage. “I waited for my husband to get home to do the butchering,” she said.
Hunting is an all-in-the-family activity, she said. Joe Crossley, who is an experienced hunter and also a disabled veteran, is going on a more traditional hunting expedition and will likely bring back the biggest prize of the year. “He is going on an elk hunt next week. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation donates a hunt every year.
“But I did get the first — and only — buck this year,” said Kathleen. “It was a great adventure. It was a good day-in-the-life sort of a day.”