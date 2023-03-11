I spent four long days last week in the cab of a rental truck helping my son move from Virginia, 2,850 miles to Graham, Washington, south of Seattle. On this long, near-coast-to-coast trip, I reminisced and told my son more than once how much I was going to miss visiting them in Virginia. We have grown to love Virginia’s deciduous forests, wetlands and coasts, and the wildlife diversity there. We now can get to know Washington state, but without an excuse to go to Virginia, we may never make it back there, a place where one lady I met while hiking at Virginia’s Mason Neck State Park declared it to be the most beautiful place in the nation.

I know that to many Idahoans, and Westerners in general, it is blasphemous to even suggest that there is anything, anything at all, positive about the East, meaning anyplace east of the Mississippi River. Westerners tend to have a holier-than-thou attitude towards the East and Easterners, poking fun at the silly way of life that they tolerate — traffic, noise, crowds, rules. Indeed, when we think of what is wrong with this country, we point our collective Western fingers East. Well, and to the West Coast too.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

