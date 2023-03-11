I spent four long days last week in the cab of a rental truck helping my son move from Virginia, 2,850 miles to Graham, Washington, south of Seattle. On this long, near-coast-to-coast trip, I reminisced and told my son more than once how much I was going to miss visiting them in Virginia. We have grown to love Virginia’s deciduous forests, wetlands and coasts, and the wildlife diversity there. We now can get to know Washington state, but without an excuse to go to Virginia, we may never make it back there, a place where one lady I met while hiking at Virginia’s Mason Neck State Park declared it to be the most beautiful place in the nation.
I know that to many Idahoans, and Westerners in general, it is blasphemous to even suggest that there is anything, anything at all, positive about the East, meaning anyplace east of the Mississippi River. Westerners tend to have a holier-than-thou attitude towards the East and Easterners, poking fun at the silly way of life that they tolerate — traffic, noise, crowds, rules. Indeed, when we think of what is wrong with this country, we point our collective Western fingers East. Well, and to the West Coast too.
However, everything that we despise about the East and the West Coast are coming our way. We are not immune from the maladies of the more developed areas. If you have lived just about any place in Idaho for the past 30-40 years, you know what I mean. Development has been and is occurring at a phenomenal rate and wild places 20 years ago are now subdivisions. The only thing in which we differ from our Eastern brethren is in the vast amounts of public land we are surrounded by. Easterners are not blessed with a lot of public land on which to recreate and to provide the open space Westerners love. And even then, there are those who would take our public land away too, in the name of short-term profits.
Of the 10 fastest-growing states today, six are Western states: Utah is number one, Idaho is number two, Nevada is number five, Colorado is number six, Washington is number eight and Arizona is number 10. Since 2010, Utah’s population has grown 23.88% and Idaho’s population has grown 22.52%, according to www.worldpopulationreview.com. Those numbers are somewhat arguable, as other references place Florida first and Idaho second.
The U.S. Census Bureau population estimate for Idaho on July 1, 2022, was 1,939,033. Idaho had a population of 500,000 people in about 1935, and the population doubled to 1,000,000 by 1990, a 55-year span. Our next doubling point will likely be this year, a 33-year span.
West-wide — the West is usually considered the 11 westernmost states, excluding Alaska — the 1910 population was just over 7,000,000. The 2020 census put the population of the West at 78,588,572, over a tenfold increase with the doubling points being 1940, 1960 and 1995. The West is growing at an average of 23.7% annually, according to https://www.census.gov/popclock/data_tables.php?component=growth.
What we Westerners too easily forget is that the East was not always as it is now. Neither was the West Coast. At one time, they were just as wild as the furthest corners of Siberia are today. The forests were primal, and species are long since gone — elk, cougars, wolves, passenger pigeons — stalked the land and the air. The bounty seemed limitless and development proceeded with no forethought leading to what Westerners scorn today.
While continued development and population growth are inevitable, how that growth is directed doesn’t have to be haphazard, wanton or totally incompatible with the lifestyle we treasure. If we do not want to become the next “East,” we need to take action now and insist on appropriate planning, even when it is painful or profits are not as high. We need to make sure our voices are heard by legislators, county commissioners and even town mayors. How we deal with what is coming will make all the difference.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
