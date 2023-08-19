Families gather to cool off at a huge swimming hole on the Cle Elum River north of Cle Elum Lake, Washington on Aug. 12. The area features biking, hiking, camping and playing in the area's several lakes and rivers.
Families gather to cool off at a huge swimming hole on the Cle Elum River north of Cle Elum Lake, Washington on Aug. 12. The area features biking, hiking, camping and playing in the area's several lakes and rivers.
During an extended visit in conjunction with two family reunions, my son-in-law took me on a long ride through downtown Portland, Oregon. It was a personal test of the theory that Portland is a great cycling town. I think the city passed the test.
A ride along the downtown Portland bike paths was one of the many adventures I joined in the past two weeks.
I’ve decided that successful big trips are definitely helped by bringing the right toys.
Our latest travels across the great states of Idaho, Oregon and Washington were definitely enhanced by remembering to bring a bike, rock climbing gear and swim trunks. If I thought about it, a pile of fishing gear would have been nice to have at times, but then I would have had to spend a bunch of cash on a few hours of casting.
Here are a few tips in case your road trips take you out towards the direction of Oregon/Washington.
We were visiting a son who recently moved to Seattle and also visiting family for a reunion out in the backcountry near central Washington by Lake Easton State Park and Cle Elum Lake. (Painter family reunions generally involve camping out.)
I had heard from more than a few people that Washington didn’t have too many rock climbing areas — especially on the west side of the state. But my son in Seattle pointed me in the direction of several worthy climbing locations within an hour or so of the big city.
My sweetheart and I spent half a day climbing at the Little Si Mountain climbing area next to North Bend, Washington east of Seattle off Interstate 90. The area requires about 15 to 20 minutes of hiking but takes you to several walls with a mixture of easy/moderate to seriously hard routes. The rock is a type of volcanic basalt. Down the road a little farther along I-90 are several more climbing areas. Some require a bit of hiking, while others are only a few minutes from the parking areas.
In the Lake Easton State Park area (where we had our family reunion) you will find a summer’s worth of mountain bike and hiking trails. One trail we checked out was the Palouse to Cascade State Park trail. This fun trail takes you over a tall, long bridge and through a tunnel. Of course, all the grandkids, and some of the adults, enjoyed listening to their voices echo in the tunnel as they howled like wounded sasquatches.
My youngest brother, who now lives in the Cle Elum, Washington area, said fun trails leave the valley and climb up to nearby alpine lakes. One of his favorites is the Cooper Lake trail.
He took us to a much loved (busy) roadside natural water park on the Cle Elum River. It seemed as if we shared the swimming hole with half the population of Roslyn, Washington.
Roslyn, a tiny historic touristy mining town, is a popular bicycling destination. There are several developed biking trails leading right out of town. Shops in town are eager to rent you a bike in case you didn’t bring one. A son-in-law and I rode from Roslyn to Lake Cle Elum and back on the bicycles we brought with us.
We weren’t the only family members who brought our toys. In typical Painter family reunion tradition, several other children came with bikes, kayaks, blow-up boats and assorted toys for playing in the great outdoors.
