First things first, don’t forget the Avalanche Awareness Night event at 7 p.m. Monday at Taylorview Middle School.
The event is free and will have several door prizes and Kate’s Real Food Bar for snacks. Avalanche experts will be on hand with a primer on how the season is beginning and how to go into the backcountry armed with knowledge and advanced warnings. Don’t miss it if you plan to ski, board or snowmobile in the backcountry this winter.
• • •
Saturday is when some public lands become off-limits to human entry to protect wintering wildlife.
One important closure area is on the south and east sides of Kelly Mountain. Hundreds of deer winter on this land and human entry can push them around and sap precious energy. Specific trails that will be closed through April 30 include Stinking Springs and Sidewinder trails. Also closed is the area above the rock climbing crags of Pointless and South Park. If you want to climb them, you’ll have to lead all the routes. No hiking above and setting up top ropes.
Travel restrictions also start Saturday and run through April 30 on a portion of the National Elk Refuge Road in Jackson, Wyo. The closure, which begins about 3½ miles northeast of the refuge’s entrance on East Broadway Avenue in Jackson, includes both Curtis Canyon and Flat Creek roads. Elk and bison hunters with refuge permits are allowed to drive through the closure to access designated hunt parking lots. The elk hunting season on the refuge closes Dec. 14. The bison season runs through Jan. 31.
The Refuge Road is popular with visitors who want to see elk, deer, bison and bighorn sheep. For more information on visiting the refuge this time of year, go to www.fws.gov/nwrs/threecolumn.aspx?id=2147618978.
The Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area also has some road closures starting Saturday and running through April 15 (generally east of Ririe Reservoir).
Starting Jan. 1, the huge area between St. Anthony and Dubois is closed to human entry with one small exception. This area is a favorite wintering ground for deer, elk and moose. Learn specifics at the Idaho Fish and Game website at https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/egin-hamer-closure-goes-effect-jan-1st.
• • •
Here’s a fun note from a recent study published in the medical journal "The Lancet Psychiatry" analyzing the exercise and mental health of 1,237,194 adults (three years of survey data). The study looked at the types of exercise they did, how much exercise and how many days of poor mental health they experienced in the form of stress, depression and your basic blues.
All exercise showed a connection to improved mental health. The study looked at 75 types of exercise and found that team sports, such as soccer, provided the most protection with 23.3 percent fewer days of poor mental health than non-exercisers. Riding a bike, either indoors or outside, came in a close second at 21.6 percent fewer bad mental health days. Team sports add the social element to the physical activity. Cycling, of course, just makes you feel like a 9-year-old kid off the leash — definitely good for the soul.