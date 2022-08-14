At the Painter family reunion held at Heyburn State Park near Plummer, Idaho last week, four of my five children and their families gathered from far-flung places such as Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon and British Columbia to camp out and roll in the dirt. (Northern Idaho seems to be kind of a central location for most of us.)
There was so much dirt that each day — at least pretending to practice good health habits — we’d toss the grandkids into the lake before important daily events such as dinner or bedtime.
At one point my sweetheart equated the grandkids frolicking in the dirt to chickens taking a dirt bath.
Besides dirt baths, our reunion included hiking, biking, boating, paddle boarding, fishing, rock climbing, eating and sleep deprivation.
Heyburn State Park is a great destination, “The oldest state park in the Pacific Northwest.” It was once a candidate to become a national park.
Perhaps the park’s biggest claim to fame is the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes. The paved pedestrian/bike path winds from Plummer to Mullan near Wallace for more than 71 miles past huge lakes and rivers. The path is a former railroad bed and never gets steeper than 3%. Every day we were there, the path attracted dozens of cyclists from serious road bikers to kids on training wheels. If you come here, don’t forget your bicycle.
I’ve always thought those railroad routes go through some of the prettiest country across the West. Some of the route goes over trestle bridges and across a long bridge over a lake. On one ride we passed people fishing, small marinas and the tiny town of Harrison with its ice cream shops catering to hot cyclists.
We stayed at the Chatcolet Lake Campground which offered some sweet views of the nearby lake. Most of the thick forests in the campground and surrounding park are shaded with stately ponderosa pines mixed with a few fir trees. Many of the pines are more than a hundred years old. A display at the park’s visitor center shows a cross-section of an old-growth tree harvested in the ‘80s. Some of the tree’s rings showed that it was growing strong before the visit of Lewis and Clark.
The park visitor center does have a handy kids’ backpack filled with gadgets, such as bug nets, binoculars, critter guides and a magnifying glass that could be checked out like a library book. Two of our youngsters brought them along on a hike.
This park seems to be filled with wild critters. We saw a variety of raptors, such as eagles and osprey, pine martens, deer, turtles, toads and rodents.
The anglers we talked to were catching crappie and smallmouth bass.
Besides camping, the area offers cabins and guest homes for rent. A lake marina rents kayaks and boats.
One of my daughters and her husband decided to swim across the lake (they’ve been getting into triathlons for some crazy reason). My son and I skippered paddle boards alongside to keep them on track and prevent them from being run over by passing boats. We estimated that they swam more than a mile and a half to the other side. My kids blamed me for getting them hooked on crazy outdoor challenges.
I told them they can’t blame me for the grandkids rolling in the dirt.