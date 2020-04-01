While Idaho’s governor has ordered people to keep their distance from each other and hold travel to a minimum in response to COVID-19. He has also encouraged people to go outside.
Despite the two nearby national parks, Yellowstone and Grand Teton, shutting their doors to visitors, Harriman State Park and National Forest land still offer good options for people to recreate without bumping into each other. Idaho Department of Fish and Game says as long as people follow guidelines, there’s plenty of places to enjoy outdoor activities on less than a tank of gas.
“Outdoor recreation is vital for mental and physical health but secondary to the need to reduce the spread of the virus and not impact our healthcare system,” said Sarah Wheeler, public affairs officer with the Caribou-Targhee National Forest via email. “The trail can be a great place to practice social distancing to avoid potential exposure to COVID-19 however, there is still a risk of transmission, particularly in associated high-use areas like trailheads and off-trail gathering areas. As individuals flock to the outdoors, we are seeing intense use at some of our more popular trailheads such as Teton Canyon and we urge people to adhere to (Center for Disease Control’s) recommendations.”
Some activities are perfect for avoiding people and getting an outdoor fix.
“Fishing lends itself to social distancing,” Fish and Game state fisheries manager Jim Fredericks said. “In fact, for most types of fishing, general etiquette says if you’re fishing within 6 feet of the next person, you’re way too close.”
While fishing makes the recommended list of activities, high-risk outdoor activities are discouraged so as not to over burden an already stressed medical system.
“Backcountry activities that increase your chance of injury or distress should be avoided,” Wheeler said.
While this normally tends to be a slow time of the year for Harriman State Park, park manager Mark Eliot said the trails are still open, but most of the facilities are closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“We've closed our further out restrooms and just have the visitor center restroom available to the public,” Eliot said. “It's a lot easier for us to clean more frequently.”
He said this week that the park still has about 3 feet of snow on the ground “and it’s snowing right now. Folks are trying to get in a final ski run I think or a snowshoe hike.”
Eliot said that with the few visitors the park is now receiving it is easy to keep your distance from others.
“I think people have been doing a good job of that,” he said. “We haven’t had any large groups, just couples coming into the park or small families coming in. Everybody is following the COVID directions of the (Center for Disease Control) recommendations.”
Fish and Game’s James Brower said the current hot topic is fishing. The department’s website, https://idfg.idaho.gov/, has a “Fishing Planner” with information on where to go and how to get there.
"It's a great time to fish,” Brower said. “There are a lot of great places to do that pretty close to town. We're fortunate to have the Snake River that runs right through Idaho Falls. There's some good fishing to be had there. There's also some community fishing ponds when they’re not too crowded and you’re able to stay apart from each other — those are great options.”
Fish and Game said its turkey and black bear hunting seasons will begin April 15 as usual.
“That opens up a lot of space for people to be solitary and not even see another individual and go out and hunt,” Brower said.
Certain areas, such as boat ramps and trailheads are places to be cautious about crowding. Anglers, hikers, bikers and others are advised to not linger at these spots.
“Please help ensure our boat ramps and other public access sites remain open,” Fredericks said. “Maintaining opportunities to enjoy outdoor recreation will depend on people doing it safely. Enjoy your time outdoors — responsibly."
The governor’s office has provided some guidelines for all outdoor recreationists:
• Minimize your travel distance from your home and spread out. If a trailhead or other access site is congested, look for another one, or go during off-peak hours.
• Check before you go. Many campgrounds and trails may be closed.
• Bring all supplies you will need from home to avoid putting unnecessary strain on local grocery stores or convenient stores that serve the local population.
• Make sure you pack out all your trash and leave your space clean.
Spring is typically a time of fickle weather and many forest trails and trailheads can be messy.
“Wet trails are generally more prone to impacts such as erosion and trail widening,” Wheeler said. “Instability and the cumulative impact of feet, hooves and tires can take a significant toll on both the trailhead and adjacent vegetation. As you find opportunities to head to the forest in your local areas, please practice leave no trace principles to ensure your actions don’t result in resource damage.”