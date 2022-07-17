About mile 85 of the 106-mile Cache Valley Gran Fondo bicycle ride last Saturday my legs began complaining loudly.
Hamstrings, quads and everything in-between weren’t just tired, they were about to lock up.
I was getting those twinges that told me I was on the cusp of getting painful cramps forcing me to stop pedaling. Like having all the oil drain out of your car’s engine at 60 mph (sadly that once happened to me).
I was nearing the crest of the last serious hill and the twinges were becoming insistent and more frequent than those “your-car-warranty-is-about-to-expire” phone calls.
I dialed back my effort on the pedals and began digging for my electrolyte pills. I swallowed three and washed them down with some electrolyte water, then I coasted down the other side of the hill and hoped the pills would work their magic.
I talked to my brother at the finish line and he told me he had similar issues.
Some might say we just got carried away and over exerted ourselves. But really we were seduced by the dark side groupthink. We both gave into the lure of fast wheels and easy miles.
After it was over, my brother and I crowded under a tiny tree that gave us just enough shade to keep from completely baking in the nearly 95-degree sun at the end of the Cache Valley Gran Fondo. (Gran Fondo is Italian for “big ride” — borrowing from a foreign language is the American way.)
My brother Tim had just done the 76-mile, ride and I did the 106-mile ride. We were both toast. I was rubbing different spots on my legs that were taking turns complaining about what I had just done to them. People around us were crowding food booths and drink stations. My stomach was not ready to eat anything, so I sipped ice cold water and poured some down my back to cool off. It kept drying out every few minutes.
“I knew I shouldn’t be riding as fast and hard as I was,” Tim said. “but it was hard not to when we were eating up all those miles at such a fast pace.”
I had the same situation on my ride. I joined a group of riders going just a bit faster than I wanted to — 22 mph to 26 mph. The miles were just flying by as we took turns drafting each other. My mind was celebrating the speed and my legs were saying, “Hey, what are you doing? We still got 50 more miles to go!” I was hoping there wouldn’t be a day (or hour) of reckoning until after the ride was over. Of course, I was fooling myself. The dark side is so seductive.
About 1,300 bike riders joined four different distances Saturday — 35, 50, 76 and 106-miles. The riders started off in waves with the longer distances going first. My route went roughly north from Logan, Utah to Weston, Idaho, on to Malad, Idaho, then back to Logan. We crossed two big hills and battled some wind and heat along the way.
We started out with cool temps and fast riders.
After coasting down the last hill near mile 90 or so and onto the flats west of Logan, I dropped my speed down to easy speeds of about 16 to 18 mph waiting for my legs to recover. After about 10 minutes, the twinges stopped and I pushed the throttle back up to 20 mph.
Then I missed a turn and went the wrong way. I yelled at a pair of cyclists passing the opposite direction who set me straight (they’d also taken a wrong turn). I made a U-turn and only ended up riding an extra half mile or so.
When I crossed the finish line it was a little after 11:30 a.m. The ride started at 6:15 a.m. Roughly five hours 15 minutes. I thought that was good considering the heat and wind and exploding leg muscles.
For my brother Tim, his 76-mile Fondo was a test to see if he had recovered enough to join me this August on a 450-mile tour bike ride across Montana. A year ago he suffered a crash and a serious head injury.
“My head doesn’t hurt,” he said after the Saturday ride, “so that is good. I just hope my legs aren’t sore tomorrow. We’ll see.”
My legs ended up just being tired for two days afterward, but no real soreness. The force must be strong in these electrolyte pills.