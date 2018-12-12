The average high temperature for Las Vegas during December is supposed to be about 60. Most days are also supposed to be sunny.
So we had high hopes for lots of playing outside this past week when we visited my son and daughter in-law and camped outside Sin City at the Red Rock Canyon Campground near the towering rock walls.
The first night was chilly. I resorted to shoving my toes into a puffy coat at the bottom of my sleeping bag. We woke up to frost on the picnic table. But the sun came out and we played most of the day, rock climbing on the Dog Wall inside Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of the city. The conservation area is known for its desert environment and monster sandstone rocks. It provides a lifetime of rock climbing (about 1,700 routes) and miles of enchanting trails to hike. It is home to all the typical desert critters and wild donkeys.
We wanted to avoid the places we’d been in the past and explore new climbing routes and trails. The Dog Wall was new to me and I enjoyed it.
The next night we slept well fortified with hot water bottles inside our bags. We woke up to more frost and overcast skies. Temperatures seemed to be stuck in the low 40s. We hiked around Kraft Mountain and found a new rock face called Burns Wall. We belayed in our puffy coats and beanies. After each climber finished, they would quickly pull on their jacket. But warm muscles didn’t seem to stay that way and each climb felt like a warm-up. The women pulled on puffy pants and sat watching the dudes climb in toasty comfort. My son Sam and I got on a stout 5.10d after our warm-up climb. The route was fun, but had a couple of hard pulls on fingertip crimpy holds.
“I can’t feel my fingers any more,” he said halfway up the route. “They’re too cold and numb.”
I climbed the route next and experienced the same thing. When you bear down on your fingertips, the blood is forced from the digits, and without circulating blood they quickly become frozen on cold days.
Despite the fun routes, we called it after two climbs. That night it rained lightly off and on. The day would be spent doing some minor car repairs and bowling in the nearby Red Rock Casino. Bowlers we are not. We counted it a major success if we broke 100 pins. We formed the club: Gutter Balls R Us.
The next day brought more sprinkles and cold temps. Snow rimmed the nearby peaks. We went hiking up the conservation area’s Pine Creek Canyon tucked in between some the area’s monster sandstone peaks. As you hike across the arid cactus and Joshua Tree terrain, you wonder if there really is a creek up the canyon. But as you enter the canyon, you see mature pine trees dozens of feet tall and you hear the trickle of water. A decent sized stream flows from the canyon, then disappears underground as it leaves the canyon.
We found a lush green oasis along the creek and large pools of water, some deep enough to cover a standing adult.
I was particularly excited to explore some of the multi-pitch routes on the Mescalito Peak in the canyon. My son and I hiked to the base of a wall called Dark Shadows. We compared the lines on the actual rock to those in a guide book we had with us. The more we looked the more we wanted to climb. But the wall was wet from recent rain. We vowed to return on a warmer, dryer day and climb the classic lines.