A songbird flitted about in the sagebrush about 40 yards distant. In keeping with my quality assurance policy that every bird is either a robin or house sparrow if a songbird, a red-tailed hawk if a raptor, or a mallard if a duck until proven otherwise, I assumed it was a robin. The body size was about right for a robin, but the color was a bit pale. But when we finally got a look at its breast, which was striped and spotted and not the orange-red of a robin, we knew exactly what we had — a sage thrasher.
The sage thrasher is the smallest of a family of birds called thrashers. Mostly they are birds of the deserts, and we have seen curve-billed, long-billed, Bendire’s, brown and crissal thrashers on trips to Texas and Arizona. We have yet to see the LeConte’s and the California thrashers. There are two other species endemic to Mexico and one endemic to two islands of the Lesser Antilles, south of Florida.
Thrashers are members of the Mimidae family which includes mockingbirds and new world catbirds. The thrasher name comes from the habit of thrashers to sweep their long bill back and forth, “thrashing” through the leaf litter looking for insects, their favorite food.
Thrashers are often identified by the habitat they occupy. The sage thrasher is a sagebrush obligate in summer, meaning that it only inhabits sagebrush expanses. On a recent trip along the Green River in Wyoming, where sagebrush habitat is expansive and mostly intact, we saw sage thrashers just about everywhere we looked. The same can be said for just about any Western sagebrush habitat — if it is in good shape, sage thrashers will be there.
A sage thrasher has a longish bill curved slightly at the tip, but not nearly as long as those of some of its cousins. While a sage thrasher’s bill may be three-quarters of an inch long, several cousins have long, recurved bills almost 2 inches long.
Another common thread among thrashers is their complex and melodious song. They sing loud, long — the record for a continuous song by a sage thrasher is 22 minutes — and from lofty perches. Even then, the sage thrasher’s song seems to be sweeter than its bigger relatives, and it really brightens up a spring morning in the sagebrush country.
A sage thrasher is easy to recognize. As previously noted, it is robin-sized, only slimmer, light gray-brown on the back and with a spotted chest running to stripes, and flanks which are slightly rufous-colored. It has long legs and tail and yellow eyes.
Despite the fact that sage thrashers are sagebrush obligates in the summertime, they migrate to southwestern deserts in the winter. They often congregate in juniper woodlands there. During winter months in particular, they may concentrate on eating the berries of junipers, currants, gooseberries, mistletoe and other fruit producers.
Sage thrashers are particular nesters. They choose the densest and tallest brush they can find to nest in or under, presumably as protection from predators. They often orient their nest to the east to capture the morning sun and afternoon shade.
If unpressured, sage thrashers will give nature enthusiasts quite a show chasing insects, singing from perches and occasionally performing flight displays, “singing while flying in low zigzag over brush, then alighting and holding the wings raised and fluttering for a moment,” according to https://www.audubon.org/field-guide/bird/sage-thrasher.
Getting to know the sage thrasher is a real pleasure you shouldn’t pass up.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
