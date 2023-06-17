A songbird flitted about in the sagebrush about 40 yards distant. In keeping with my quality assurance policy that every bird is either a robin or house sparrow if a songbird, a red-tailed hawk if a raptor, or a mallard if a duck until proven otherwise, I assumed it was a robin. The body size was about right for a robin, but the color was a bit pale. But when we finally got a look at its breast, which was striped and spotted and not the orange-red of a robin, we knew exactly what we had — a sage thrasher.

The sage thrasher is the smallest of a family of birds called thrashers. Mostly they are birds of the deserts, and we have seen curve-billed, long-billed, Bendire’s, brown and crissal thrashers on trips to Texas and Arizona. We have yet to see the LeConte’s and the California thrashers. There are two other species endemic to Mexico and one endemic to two islands of the Lesser Antilles, south of Florida.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

