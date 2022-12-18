So, you’re the non-angler who’s desperately trying to find the right gift for the avid fly fisher in your life and you’re struggling with a bit of sticker shock? There’s a voice in your head that constantly whispers, “Who in their right mind pays $900 for a fishing pole?”

I get it. And, here’s the good news. So does your angling spouse or partner. And, to be honest, we really don’t want you to buy our next fly rod for us. Or, for that matter, our waders, wading boots, our next sling pack or backpack, or even our next fly reel. These are the “big” things that we’d really like to handle ourselves.


Chris Hunt is a longtime eastern Idaho journalist and the author of five books on fly fishing. He’s the author of “Catching Yellowstone’s Wild Trout,” available online and in area fly shops and bookstores.

