The recent chilly days are a reminder that summer is fading fast. There was even a car wreck on Teton Pass last week caused by snowy-icy roads.
But fear not O ye weekend recreation warriors, there are still several days left to play outside.
Here is a worthy challenge: Go big, at least one last time in the great outdoors this summer/early fall. I’m thinking along the lines of an all-day hike, mountain peak-bagging adventure or backpacking trip to cap off the season.
My personal favorite in recent years has been an up-and-over hike in the Teton Range. That’s starting on the west side at one of several trailheads and hiking to the east side and coming out to a waiting car. It takes a bit of planning, but it can be a fun adventure.
One year in late summer, my youngest son and I decided to just “check out a route” by hiking over Hurricane Pass and then over a ridge into Dartmouth Basin and scrambling up the west side of the Lower Saddle between the Grand Teton and Middle Teton. By the time we arrived at the Lower Saddle, we had no desire to turn around and go back west (though that was where our car was parked). So we kept going, trusting that at the very least, my sweetheart would drive over from Idaho Falls and rescue us from our folly. By the time we got into cellphone range it was early afternoon and my wife had already made plans for the evening.
“You guys figure it out, I’m busy,” she said.
We bumped into a friend, an Exum guide, who was hiking down with clients and he squeezed us into a car for a ride into Jackson, Wyo. Then he dropped us off at a corner on the edge of town with a cardboard sign reading “DRIGGS.”
“I’d give you a lift over, but I have a kid’s birthday party to get to. Trust me, you’ll get a ride.” He mentioned something about “doing it all the time.” Silly me, I fell for it.
After 10 minutes we got a ride to Wilson, Wyo. We stood for nearly an hour in Wilson with a couple of people yelling from their pickups: “GET A JOB!” I told my son, maybe we should dress better.
Then a sleek black car driven by a young Russian couple heading to a party picked us up.
By the time we made it back to our car, it was dark and we were hungry. Fortunately, the Mexican restaurant in Driggs was still open.
I’m not saying you have to get goofy weird with your end-of-the-season adventure like the previous example, but it couldn’t hurt. And you’ll have fun stories to tell later.
This can be some of the best weather of the year. The bugs are mostly gone, the crowds are thinning and the weather can be awesome.
Places to consider include the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and its nearby wilderness areas, Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park, the Wind River Range, the giant peaks in the Lost River and Lemhi ranges and the Big Desert west of Idaho Falls. This is also a great time to listen to the elk bugle in the evenings in Yellowstone and Jackson Hole. Find a campground near one of the big meadows and enjoy the fun.
The Jenny Lake rangers in Grand Teton National Park have these words of advice: “Climbers attempting popular routes on the Grand such as the Owen-Spalding and Exum Ridge should be prepared for shifting weather, unexpected alpine conditions, and cold nights which can produce ice and verglas on shady aspects. Conditions in the Tetons can change rapidly with each passing weather event. Adequate preparation, appropriate gear, and self sufficiency are of the upmost importance when venturing into the mountains, especially during this time of year.”
The Jenny Lake ranger station will close for the season after Labor Day.