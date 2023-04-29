When a mysterious-looking package arrived on the doorstep that I somehow forgot to tell my sweetheart I had ordered, she didn’t seem to follow my impeccable logic:
“What’s this?” my wife asked. “Did you buy some more outdoor gear?”
“Sweetie pie, this is part of my ingenious plan for world domination, or at least amazing outdoor fun,” I explained.
“How much did it cost?” She has that knack for cutting right to the chase.
“Man, did I get a great deal on this new ultralight trekking pole tent!” I quickly tried to make a case for my purchase hoping to stay out of the dog house. “Normally these things cost $600. This is less than a third of that. This tent is made out of space-age materials and weighs half as much as my last tent. It’s going to let my old knees and back go so much farther.”
I handed the box to her so she could feel how light it was. She checked the price tag.
“Seems like a lot of money for such a small item,” she said, giving me a stern look like a school teacher listening to a student’s excuse about the dog munching on their homework.
Actually, this description of me buying a new tent might be a tiny exaggeration of my wife’s reaction. She’s really quite supportive, as long as I don’t mortgage the house for my next “must-have” purchase.
The trekking pole tent purchase is part of a plan to lighten my load for two major planned activities for the coming year: A plan to backpack the Highline Trail in the Wind River Range of Wyoming (about 70ish miles) and my goal to finish my tour bike ride from North Dakota to the New Brunswick, Canada coast (about 2,000 plus miles). The 1.7-pound tent should be a help.
In the meantime, waiting out Idaho’s late-coming spring, I’ve been poring over maps, watching YouTube videos on lightweight gear and home-cooked backpacking recipes, and pedaling endless miles on my bike trainer in the basement. I’m becoming an expert on using all sorts of gear items I don’t even own.
To illustrate how concerned I’ve become with gear weight, I’ve been borrowing my sweetheart’s kitchen food scale and weighing tent pegs, empty water bottles and pack stoves to see what weighs the least. Her small digital scale is about the size of a dinner plate and it takes some juggling to get a sleeping bag and air mattress to hold still on top of it.
One of the first things I did with my new tent was to weigh it on my wife’s scale to see if the manufacturer’s listed weight was correct. It came in fairly close.
Nowadays if I consider a purchase of new outdoor gear, the first question I ask is “How much does it weigh?” — even before I check the price tag.
I think I can live with a total pack weight — including food and water — for a weeklong backpacking trip at less than 25ish pounds. More weight than that and I think I would be relying on ibuprofen to see me through.
One thing will have to wait due to our chilly spring weather: Sealing the new tent’s seams. The silicon sealing solution says to apply it when the temperature is 60 degrees or warmer.
——
If you’re jonesing to get out on your mountain bike and noticed that most of the trails in the nearby hills are still under snow, one good option is the newish Gem Lake bike park.
The 24-acre park opened last fall next to Gem Lake at 2761 W. 49th S.
The trails are family-friendly and offer great options for getting a good workout on single-track dirt trails.
According to one report, dozens of people have been using the track on nicer days “because there’s nothing else open.”
