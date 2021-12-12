Are there patterns in nature? There are likely many, as successful patterns tend to be repeated. However, there is one pattern that is very recognizable and is found in a variety of organisms and even inorganic things like funnel clouds and galaxies. It is called the golden ratio and has a mathematical base.
The golden ratio is simply 1.6180339887498948482 (an infinite number) or its inverse, 0.618, and is represented by the Greek letter, phi. The ratio is this: with the line, A————————————C—————————B, if AB/AC=AC/CB (the ratio of line AB to AC is the same as the ratio of line AC to CB) it is a golden ratio.
How it is achieved and how it applies take a bit of explaining. Start with the Fibonacci sequence. This is an infinite series of numbers derived from adding a sequence of numbers this way: 1, 0+1=1, 1+1=2, 1+2=3, 2+3=5, 3+5=8, 5+8=13, 8+13=21, 13+21=34, 21+34=55 and so on, where each number in the sequence is the sum of the two numbers that precede it. Each summed number is a Fibonacci number (1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55 and so on), and the ratio between the numbers is the golden ratio.
One application of this sequence creates spirals in nature that are precise and functional. To best illustrate this, start with a single square, 1-by-1 inch. Next to it, add to it a second 1-by-1 box forming a 1-by-2 rectangle. On top of this, add a 2-by-2 inch square, forming a rectangle 3 inches tall by 2 inches wide. On the side of this, add a 3-by-3 inch square, forming a new rectangle, 3-by-5 inches. Now add another square, this one 5-by-5 inches, forming a rectangle 5-by-8 inches. Continue as long as you want. It should look something like this:
When you run an arc through opposite corners of each square, a specific spiral occurs. That is cool, and it turns out that nature uses this spiral in many designs. The most commonly used example is the shell of the sea creature called a nautilus. While some mathematicians argue (they rarely agree on anything) that the distance measurement between the curves is logarithmic and not Fibonacci, the curve itself perfectly aligns with the shell.
Other well-known examples of a Fibonacci sequence and the golden ratio include the seeds in the head of a sunflower, the scales on a pinecone and the rings on the outside of a pineapple. Many seashells also show this curving design. Not only do they have the spiral pattern, but the numbers of curves are also almost always (very little is ever absolute in nature) Fibonacci numbers. For instance, the cone of a ponderosa pine in my collection has 13 spirals in one direction and eight in the other direction.
Flowers often have Fibonacci-numbered petals and leaves. And even the leaf arrangement is derived from what is considered the golden angle, 137.5 degrees. When leaves are oriented in this fashion, all the leaves receive maximum exposure to sunlight without being shaded excessively by neighboring leaves. It is not that the plants have an internal ruler, but growth inhibitors do keep the leaves from growing too close to each other, and over time plants have found this perfect angle.
For eons, humans have either inadvertently or purposely built using the golden ratio. Many ancient places, including some of the pre-Columbian structures at Mesa Verde National Park, are built upon multiples of the golden ratio.
When you observe carefully, you will find the golden ratio and the Fibonacci sequence in many aspects of nature. Of course, it isn’t the only design out there, but it is a fascinating one and lends credence to the concept of an intelligent design. I can’t begin to do justice to this topic in the space allotted, so, for more on the subject, I refer you to the clever and entertaining three-part YouTube video series by Vi Hart “Doodling in Math: Spirals, Fibonacci, and Being a Plant” and It’s Okay to be Smart’s YouTube presentation on the same subject, “The Golden Ratio: Is It Myth or Math?”